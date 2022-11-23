Madison County Detention Center: November 10 - 12, 2022

Nov. 10
• Jessica R. Willis, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
• John David Saylor, 42, Brodhead: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Daniel Wayne Kelley, 44, Richmond: no operator’s – moped license; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; careless driving; trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense (heroin)
• Joshua N. Anders, 31, Richmond: hold for court
• Shara Leigh Cline, 49, Winchester: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• John A. Hedge, 50, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Joseph Edward Mathis, 35, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Courtney Sansom, 29, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Christopher D. Gregory, 36, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); criminal littering; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Matthew J. Hany, 33, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Brittany Thomas, 26, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dustin Michael Gerald, 23, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
Nov. 11
• James Miller, 34, Mt. Vernon: receipt of credit card in violation of KRS 434.570.434.610 (user receives a credit or debit card which is knowing obtained, taken or retained under circumstances constituting a violation of KRS); fraudulent use of a credit card
• Charlotte R. Naputi, 25, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to wear seatbelts
• Victor W. Frye, 60, Richmond: criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Danny Ray Johnson, 43, Berea: resisting arrest; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $1,000 but less than $10,000; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 but less than $1,000
• Jessie Ray Sparks, 65, McKee: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Rudolph V. Palmer, 30, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Brandi Bowman, 45, Hamilton, Ohio: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• James Brian Broadrick, 53, White House, Tennessee: failure to appear; failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Andrew Lay, 34, Lawrenceburg: hold for court
• Earnie Conley Issac, 46, Winchester: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no registration receipt; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; careless driving
• Sarah Thomas, 22, Waco: failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor); promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Edward Campbell, 34, Richmond: serving time
• Lori Jean Hazelwood – Palmer, 37, Berea: failure to appear, (citation for misdemeanor)
• Thomas J. Carpenter, 42, Crab Orchard: failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Brandy Ann Lamb, 45, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
Nov. 12
• Kevin Matthew Sparks, 33, Richmond: speeding, 25 mph over limit; no registration plates, no registration receipt; reckless driving; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy-possess
• Brian K. Harmon, 61, Salvisa: failure to appear
• James R. McGuire, 58, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest; menacing; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
