Madison County Detention Center: November 10 - 12, 2022

Nov. 10

• Jessica R. Willis, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

• John David Saylor, 42, Brodhead:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Daniel Wayne Kelley, 44, Richmond:  no operator’s – moped license; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; careless driving; trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense (heroin)

• Joshua N. Anders, 31, Richmond:  hold for court

• Shara Leigh Cline, 49, Winchester:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• John A. Hedge, 50, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Joseph Edward Mathis, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Courtney Sansom, 29, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Christopher D. Gregory, 36, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); criminal littering; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Matthew J. Hany, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Brittany Thomas, 26, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dustin Michael Gerald, 23, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

 

Nov. 11

• James Miller, 34, Mt. Vernon:  receipt of credit card in violation of KRS 434.570.434.610 (user receives a credit or debit card which is knowing obtained, taken or retained under circumstances constituting a violation of KRS); fraudulent use of a credit card

• Charlotte R. Naputi, 25, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to wear seatbelts

• Victor W. Frye, 60, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Danny Ray Johnson, 43, Berea:  resisting arrest; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $1,000 but less than $10,000; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $500 but less than $1,000

• Jessie Ray Sparks, 65, McKee:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security -1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Rudolph V. Palmer, 30, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Brandi Bowman, 45, Hamilton, Ohio:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• James Brian Broadrick, 53, White House, Tennessee:  failure to appear; failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Andrew Lay, 34, Lawrenceburg:  hold for court

• Earnie Conley Issac, 46, Winchester:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no registration receipt; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle; careless driving

• Sarah Thomas, 22, Waco:  failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor); promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Edward Campbell, 34, Richmond:  serving time

• Lori Jean Hazelwood – Palmer, 37, Berea:  failure to appear, (citation for misdemeanor)

• Thomas J. Carpenter, 42, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)

• Brandy Ann Lamb, 45, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

 

Nov. 12

• Kevin Matthew Sparks, 33, Richmond:  speeding, 25 mph over limit; no registration plates, no registration receipt; reckless driving; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy-possess

• Brian K. Harmon, 61, Salvisa:  failure to appear

• James R. McGuire, 58, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest; menacing; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

Recommended for you