Nov. 12
• Bryan Massengale, 36, Monticello, serving parole violation warrant
• Amanda Oberlin, 32, Lexington, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Ashley Markham, 24, Richmond, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense, (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
•Robert Thompson, 38, Richmond, indecent exposure 2nd degree, incest, incest-forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or 18 years of age or younger
•Raymond Rodriguez, 32, Berea, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
•Kenneth Robinson, 35, Richmond, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
•Scott Papin, 20, Irvine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) 1st, wanton endangerment 2nd degree, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
•George Harman, 43, Elizabethtown, failure to appear, probation violation (for felony offense), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (drug unspecified)
•Jessica Bryant, 33, Richmond, failure to appear (3 counts), contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Nov. 13
•Miles Venable, 21, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) 1st
•Wesley Redmon, 40, Richmond, resisting arrest, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), assault 3rd degree-police officer or probation officer, disarming a police officer, parole violation (for felony offense)
•Jacqueline Coffey, 52, Irvine, failure to appear
•Terry Stegall, 28, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
•Casey Hayes, 29, Richmond, KY possession of marijuana, possession of a controleed substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
•LaDonna Riddell, 40, Irvine, manslaughter 2nd degree, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (carfentainil or fentanyl derivative)
•Alan Stamper, 37, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), disorderly conduct 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, promoting contraband 1st degree
•Taylor Ison, 40, Berea, serving parole violation warrant, trafficking in a controleed substance 1st degree 1st offense (less than or equal to 2 grams), illegal possession of legend drug, buy/possess drug paraphernalia
•Danny Smith, 52, Morehead, failure to appear (2 counts), probation violation (for felony offense)
Nov. 14
•James Cowan, 31, Lexington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) – 3rd, careless driving, no registration plates
•Aaron Noland, 28, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
Nov. 15
•Joel Mendoza, 41, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
•Justin Clark, 28, Berea, failure to appear, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/sec 1st offense, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card
•Daniel Hale, 48, Richmond, failure to wear seat belts, no registration plates, no registration receipt, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) – 1st, buy/possess drug paraphernalia
•Melchor Perez-Reyes, 48, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) – 1st, no operator’s – moped license
•Bradley Means, 37, Richmond, failure to wear seatbelts, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A)-1st
Nov. 16
•Amy Sebastian, 44, Corbin, serving bench warrant for court (2 counts)
•Edgar Rhodus, 44, Clay City, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A0.0(1C) – 1st, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, receiving stolen property under $500, serving bench warrant for court
•Sheila Harrison, 63, McKee, failure to appear
•Grayson Lovelace, 41, not specified, license to be in possession, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, theft by unlawful taking or disp. shoplifting under $500 (2 counts), theft by deception - including cold checks under $500
Nov. 17
•William Croucher, 40, Berea, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, disorderly conduct 1st degree
Nov. 18
•Aundria Ford, 24, Richmond, assault 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
•Tabitha Howard, 39, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense)
•Michael Pipkin, 49, Lebanon, TN, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, alcohol intoxication in a public place 3rd or greater offense in 12 months
