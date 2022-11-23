Madison County Detention Center: November 13 - 16, 2022

Nov. 13

• Andrew Allan Spalding, 24, Corbin:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Paul Wayne Barrett, 28, Richmond:  serving time

 

Nov. 14

• Robert Glenn King, 30, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Kayela Michelle Ann Lynn Boone, 27, Berea:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• David Fugate, 48, Louisville:  serving time

• Ruby Danielle Wagoner, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Bobbie Clark, 43, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 40, Richmond:  no registration plates; no operator’s – moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Daniel Zienkiewicz, 31, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Nancy Ann Howard, 38, Brodhead:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

 

Nov. 15

• Vanessa Miller, 37, Mt. Vernon:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Justin Miller, 38, Mt. Vernon:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Jennifer Lane Williams, 34, Mt. Vernon:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Crystal Dawn Rose, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

• William D. Jones, 51, Richmond:  robbery, 1st degree; persistent felony offender I (2 counts); fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot) – 2 counts; unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1st degree; wanton endangerment -1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Dakota Allen Holmberg, 19, Nicholasville:  receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Kenneth Adam Wise, 30, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Tyler Wayne Cates, 29, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Adam Lee Anglin, 34, Lexington:  failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Chad Cleve Turner, 39, Berea:  failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seatbelts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Glennis Edmonds Ligon, Jr., 30, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st ; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense

 

Nov. 16

• Leon P. Rutledge, 45, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree

• Jamey Fleming, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Michael Wayne McKinney, 40, Paint Lick:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Brianna M. Coffey, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Ricky Dale Slone, 54, Richmond:  escape, 2nd degree; serving parole violation warrant

• Melissa Johnson, 37, Lexington:  hold for court

• Christopher W. Brown, 34, Louisville:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

