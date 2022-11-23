Madison County Detention Center: November 13 - 16, 2022

Nov. 13
• Andrew Allan Spalding, 24, Corbin: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Paul Wayne Barrett, 28, Richmond: serving time
Nov. 14
• Robert Glenn King, 30, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Kayela Michelle Ann Lynn Boone, 27, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• David Fugate, 48, Louisville: serving time
• Ruby Danielle Wagoner, 30, Richmond: failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Bobbie Clark, 43, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 40, Richmond: no registration plates; no operator’s – moped license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Daniel Zienkiewicz, 31, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Nancy Ann Howard, 38, Brodhead: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
Nov. 15
• Vanessa Miller, 37, Mt. Vernon: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Justin Miller, 38, Mt. Vernon: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Jennifer Lane Williams, 34, Mt. Vernon: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Crystal Dawn Rose, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
• William D. Jones, 51, Richmond: robbery, 1st degree; persistent felony offender I (2 counts); fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police – 2nd degree (on foot) – 2 counts; unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1st degree; wanton endangerment -1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Dakota Allen Holmberg, 19, Nicholasville: receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Kenneth Adam Wise, 30, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Tyler Wayne Cates, 29, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Adam Lee Anglin, 34, Lexington: failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Chad Cleve Turner, 39, Berea: failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seatbelts; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Glennis Edmonds Ligon, Jr., 30, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st ; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
Nov. 16
• Leon P. Rutledge, 45, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree
• Jamey Fleming, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Michael Wayne McKinney, 40, Paint Lick: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Brianna M. Coffey, 25, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Ricky Dale Slone, 54, Richmond: escape, 2nd degree; serving parole violation warrant
• Melissa Johnson, 37, Lexington: hold for court
• Christopher W. Brown, 34, Louisville: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
