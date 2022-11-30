Madison County Detention Center: November 20 - 23, 2022

Nov. 17
• Brianna Mohammad, 22, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Bryan Conkright, 41, Mt. Sterling: serving bench warrant
• Deaaron Manley, 21, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; resisting arrest
• Brandon Lee Johnson, 28, Richmond: hold for court
• Edmund W. Chaney, 42, McKee: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; assault, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Brittani Jo Denny, 33, Berea: serving time
• Auto Ulysses Becker, 30, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
Nov. 18
• James Parsons, 29, Paint Lick: theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others; criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Kelly Watson, 45, Lexington: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Jennifer Marcum, 43, Richmond: hold for court
• Carrie Means, 38, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); manslaughter, 2nd degree
• Thomas James Haroules, 21, Richmond: serving bench warrant for court
• Gary Lee Horn, 51, Berea: wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Daniel Ray Philhower, 32, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Benjamin C. Johnson, 28, Waco: fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment = 1st degree; failure to appear; serving bench warrant for court; burglary, 1st degree; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree
• Mariah K. Garcia, 25, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; violation of conditions of release, escape, 2nd degree
• James N. Dobkins, 47, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Fred Reed, 32, Richmond: no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security-1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained, 1st degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Stacy Gentry, 53, Mt. Vernon: failure to or improper signal; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -buy/possess
Nov. 19
• Jennifer R. Perkins, 45, Waco: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle
• Ryan Keith Rigsby, 36, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; probation violation (for technical violation)
• Anthony Jason Carpenter, 52, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Angela Marie Terrill, 50, Berea: serving parole violation warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree - drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Ricara Jonn Kimbel, 42, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); failure to appear
