Madison County Detention Center: November 20 - 23, 2022

Nov. 17

• Brianna Mohammad, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Bryan Conkright, 41, Mt. Sterling:  serving bench warrant

• Deaaron Manley, 21, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; resisting arrest

• Brandon Lee Johnson, 28, Richmond:  hold for court

• Edmund W. Chaney, 42, McKee:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; assault, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Brittani Jo Denny, 33, Berea:  serving time

• Auto Ulysses Becker, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

 

Nov. 18

• James Parsons, 29, Paint Lick:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others; criminal mischief, 1st degree

• Kelly Watson, 45, Lexington:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Jennifer Marcum, 43, Richmond:  hold for court

• Carrie Means, 38, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); manslaughter, 2nd degree

• Thomas James Haroules, 21, Richmond:  serving bench warrant for court

• Gary Lee Horn, 51, Berea:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Daniel Ray Philhower, 32, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Benjamin C. Johnson, 28, Waco:  fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment = 1st degree; failure to appear; serving bench warrant for court; burglary, 1st degree; criminal trespassing – 2nd degree

• Mariah K. Garcia, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; violation of conditions of release, escape, 2nd degree

• James N. Dobkins, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Fred Reed, 32, Richmond:  no registration plates; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security-1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained, 1st degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana

• Stacy Gentry, 53, Mt. Vernon:  failure to or improper signal; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -buy/possess

 

Nov. 19

• Jennifer R. Perkins, 45, Waco:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle

• Ryan Keith Rigsby, 36, Berea:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; probation violation (for technical violation)

• Anthony Jason Carpenter, 52, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Angela Marie Terrill, 50, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree - drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Ricara Jonn Kimbel, 42, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); failure to appear

