Madison County Detention Center: November 20 - 23, 2022

L. Denny, 47, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender I
• Thomas Shiery, 54, Roopville, Georgia: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Sean Shiery, 33, Coldwater, Michigan: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Juan Miguel Parada Castillo, 23, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Patience Martin, 21, Berea: assault, 3rd degree (EMS. Fire, rescue squad); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
Nov. 21
• Kenneth Riley Dietz, 18, Harrison, Ohio: speeding 25 mph or greater over speed limit; reckless driving
• Brandon Kyle Wilson, 30, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Reanell Freeman-Caldwell, 48, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Paul Masters, 57, Nicholasville: receiving stolen property, $500 but less tan $1,000
• Aaron McKinney, 32, Berea: failure to appear
Nov. 22
• Gregory Brown, 29, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts)
• Curtis Mitchell Sparks, 37, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance ((excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking, contents from vehicle
• Rebecca Griffett, 37, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Tony Lynn Sims, 58, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Anthony J. Centers, 28, Barbourville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Leya Stapleton, 38, Artemus: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 but less than $1,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Jaron Hamilton, 31, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Brian Adam Jones, 41, Flat Lick: serving parole violation warrant
Nov. 23
• Aaron McKinney, 32, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jessica R. Willis, 32, Winchester: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Dakota Allen Holmberg, 19, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); strangulation – 1st degree
• Danny Barnes, 42, Clearfield: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)
• Brianna Mohammad, 22, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jack D. Estep, 29, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Thomas W. Adney, 38, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Christopher Beaty, 30, Dry Ridge: hold for court
• Melissa Isaacs Nunn, 45, Irvine; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Brandy Rankin, 48, Lancaster: careless driving; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; improper passing
