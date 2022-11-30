Madison County Detention Center: November 20 - 23, 2022

 L. Denny, 47, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence; persistent felony offender I

• Thomas Shiery, 54, Roopville, Georgia:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Sean Shiery, 33, Coldwater, Michigan:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Juan Miguel Parada Castillo, 23, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Patience Martin, 21, Berea:  assault, 3rd degree (EMS. Fire, rescue squad); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

 

Nov. 21

• Kenneth Riley Dietz, 18, Harrison, Ohio:  speeding 25 mph or greater over speed limit; reckless driving

• Brandon Kyle Wilson, 30, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Reanell Freeman-Caldwell, 48, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Paul Masters, 57, Nicholasville:  receiving stolen property, $500 but less tan $1,000

• Aaron McKinney, 32, Berea:  failure to appear

 

Nov. 22

• Gregory Brown, 29, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts) 

• Curtis Mitchell Sparks, 37, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance ((excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking, contents from vehicle

• Rebecca Griffett, 37, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Tony Lynn Sims, 58, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Anthony J. Centers, 28, Barbourville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Leya Stapleton, 38, Artemus:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 but less than $1,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Jaron Hamilton, 31, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Brian Adam Jones, 41, Flat Lick:  serving parole violation warrant

 

Nov. 23

• Aaron McKinney, 32, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jessica R. Willis, 32, Winchester:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Dakota Allen Holmberg, 19, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); strangulation – 1st degree

• Danny Barnes, 42, Clearfield:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts)

• Brianna Mohammad, 22, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jack D. Estep, 29, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Thomas W. Adney, 38, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Christopher Beaty, 30, Dry Ridge:  hold for court

• Melissa Isaacs Nunn, 45, Irvine; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Brandy Rankin, 48, Lancaster:  careless driving; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; improper passing

