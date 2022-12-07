Madison County Detention Center: November 24 - 27, 2022

Nov. 24
• Kevin Grant Dick, 34, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; possession of marijuana (2 counts); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband -1st degree; promoting contraband – 2nd degree
• Tina Fields, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Terrell V. Horton, 43, Richmond: tampering with prisoner monitoring device; failure to appear (4 counts); bail jumping, 1st degree; one headlight; no registration plates; theft of the identity of another without consent; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; no operator’s – moped license
• Cassie L. Lakes, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jordan Ray Rose, 20, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08- 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Kimber Lee Schumann, 66, Beattyville: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
Nov. 25
• Timothy M. McCullough, 34, Louisville: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Katelynn A. Carroll, 31, Covington: failure to appear
• Roneil O. Cornelison, 48, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; fleeing or evading police –2nd degree (on foot); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -4th or greater offense; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of marijuana; resisting arrest
• Cassandra M. Duarten, 19, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Cory Paolini, 25, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Kimberly Naylor, 41, Crab Orchard: failure to appear
• Brandy Bowman, 46, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Nov. 26
• Josh Shelby, 37, Corbin: burglary, 1st degree; burglary, 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Robert Goodman, 30, Winchester: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Brittney Jo Cope, 34, Mt. Vernon: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Timothy Lynn Divine, 59, Ketchikan, Arkansas: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Darrell Joshua Jones, 37, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Donnie Jack Barnes, 35, McKee: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Charles Bruce Adams, 39, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Joshua Brennan Solis, 31, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security, 1st offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st
• Jeffery O. Sims, 53, Richmond: failure to appear
Nov. 27
• Barhdi Maloku, 31, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
