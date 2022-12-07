Madison County Detention Center: November 24 - 27, 2022

Nov. 24

• Kevin Grant Dick, 34, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; possession of marijuana (2 counts); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband -1st degree; promoting contraband – 2nd degree

• Tina Fields, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Terrell V. Horton, 43, Richmond:  tampering with prisoner monitoring device; failure to appear (4 counts); bail jumping, 1st degree; one headlight; no registration plates; theft of the identity of another without consent; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine); failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; no operator’s – moped license

• Cassie L. Lakes, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jordan Ray Rose, 20, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08- 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

• Kimber Lee Schumann, 66, Beattyville:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

Nov. 25

• Timothy M. McCullough, 34, Louisville:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Katelynn A. Carroll, 31, Covington:  failure to appear

• Roneil O. Cornelison, 48, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; fleeing or evading police –2nd degree (on foot); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -4th or greater offense; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of marijuana; resisting arrest

• Cassandra M. Duarten, 19, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Cory Paolini, 25, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Kimberly Naylor, 41, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear

• Brandy Bowman, 46, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Nov. 26

• Josh Shelby, 37, Corbin:  burglary, 1st degree; burglary, 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Robert Goodman, 30, Winchester:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Brittney Jo Cope, 34, Mt. Vernon:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Timothy Lynn Divine, 59, Ketchikan, Arkansas:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Darrell Joshua Jones, 37, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Donnie Jack Barnes, 35, McKee:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Charles Bruce Adams, 39, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Joshua Brennan Solis, 31, Richmond:  failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security, 1st offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st

• Jeffery O. Sims, 53, Richmond:  failure to appear

Nov. 27

• Barhdi Maloku, 31, Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

