Madison County Detention Center: November 25- 29, 2021

Nov. 25
•. Colby Yaney, 31, of Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree’ assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Robert C. Smith, 27, Stanford: failure to appear (2 counts)
• James West, 54, Lexington: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – contents from vehicle (2 counts); burglary, 2nd degree
• Colton N. Cochran, 20, Berea: receiving stolen property (firearm)
• Clayton Davidson, 34, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; criminal mischief, 1st degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; prescription-controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited
John Whitcumb Hughes, 24, Lexington: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Nov. 26
• Samuel Joseph Guerra, 26, Raton, New Mexico: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Logan Dyer, 27, Danville: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 2nd degree
• Timothy E. Shoemaker, 42, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Joseph Carl Lutes, 31, Hodgenville: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
Nov. 27
• Alexa N. Musolf, 22, Richmond: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Brian D. Whittaker, 53, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• John York, 55, Broadhead: one headlight; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified
Nov. 28
• Joseph Aaron Jackson, 31, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joseph D. Murphy, 26, Richmond: assault, 4th degree, dating violence (minor injury); possession of marijuana
• Marvin Smith, 67, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Paul Sanlan Farthing, Jr., 42, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• John Colby Barnes, 24, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic), minor injury
• Herbert Wayne Harrison, 34, not given: failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Donald Cain Roe, 43, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Tommy J. Savage, 24, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
• Timothy Dale Huggins, 38, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Joseph Allen Reed, 33, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possession
Nov. 29
• George Lee Brooks, 32, Lexington: serving time
• Justin Lee Williams, 33, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Whitney Parks, 35, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence
