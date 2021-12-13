Madison County Detention Center: November 25- 29, 2021

Nov. 25

•. Colby Yaney, 31, of Richmond:  strangulation, 1st degree’ assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Robert C. Smith, 27, Stanford:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• James West, 54, Lexington:  possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – contents from vehicle (2 counts); burglary, 2nd degree

 • Colton N. Cochran, 20, Berea:  receiving stolen property (firearm)

• Clayton Davidson, 34, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; criminal mischief, 1st degree; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; prescription-controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited

John Whitcumb Hughes, 24, Lexington:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Nov. 26

• Samuel Joseph Guerra, 26, Raton, New Mexico:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Logan Dyer, 27, Danville:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; criminal mischief, 2nd degree

• Timothy E. Shoemaker, 42, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Joseph Carl Lutes, 31, Hodgenville:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

 Nov. 27

• Alexa N. Musolf, 22, Richmond:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Brian D. Whittaker, 53, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• John York, 55, Broadhead:  one headlight; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of marijuana; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd  degree – drug unspecified

Nov. 28

• Joseph Aaron Jackson, 31, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Joseph D. Murphy, 26, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree, dating violence (minor injury); possession of marijuana

• Marvin Smith, 67, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Paul Sanlan Farthing, Jr., 42, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• John Colby Barnes, 24, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic), minor injury

• Herbert Wayne Harrison, 34, not given:  failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Donald Cain Roe, 43, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Tommy J. Savage, 24, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury

• Timothy Dale Huggins, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Joseph Allen Reed, 33, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possession

 Nov. 29

• George Lee Brooks, 32, Lexington: serving time

• Justin Lee Williams, 33, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Whitney Parks, 35, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence

