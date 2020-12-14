Nov. 29
• Angie Abney, 42, Berea, failure to appear
• Nixon Hernandez, 18, Richmond, wanton endangerment 1st degree police officer (3 counts), criminal mischief 1st degree (2 counts), criminal mischief 3rd degree (3 counts), resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle), no operators-moped license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/sec, theft of motor vehicle registration plate
• Christina Alexander, 27, Richmond, possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree (identify), probation violation (for felony offense)
• James Perkins, 35, Richmond, theft or disp shoplifting (under $500), theft by deception – including cold checks (under $500)
• Jonathan Trent, 46, Winchester, failure to appear
• Jessica Willhite, 38, Roseville, MI, failure to wear seatbelts, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) – 1st
Nov. 30
• Kayela Boone, 25, Berea, failure to appear
• Jerry Sanders, 53, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substace (excludes alcohol
• Amanda Barron, 27, Naples, FL, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render assistance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A0.0(1A)
• Candace Jones, 48, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses
• Barry Bailey, 58, not specified, failure to appear
Dec. 1
• Harley Tipton, 31, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st offense (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence
Dec. 2
• Brandon Parks, 23, Richmond, assault 4th degree dating violence (minor injury), possession of marijuana
• Dante Nelson, 39, Richmond, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), unlawful transaction with a minor 2nd degree
• Cristen Smith, 40, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order.
