Madison County Detention Center: November 3 - 5, 2022

Nov. 3
• Brandi Bowman, 45, Hamilton, Ohio: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Billie Allen Masters, 57, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Jordan D. Smither, 30, Lexington: hold for court
• Roderick Smith, 39, Richmond: hold for court
• Jessica Rae Saylor, 41, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Timothy McGaha, 41, Florence: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Cleveland William Washington, 47, Richmond: possession of marijuana; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Amber Ann Austing, 37, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Heather Nicole Masters, 42, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear
• Anthony Peterson, 52, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Desarae Thacker, 31, Richmond: failure to appear; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Robert D. Moore, 28, Lexington: failure to appear; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates)
• Mariah K. Garcia, 25, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence
Nov. 4
• Gregory Oliver Grant, 58, Ravenna: failure to appear
• Brandon Clark Harrison, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Matricia Earl Striblin, 49, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Angelo Jiminez, 27, Lewisburg, West Virginia: no tail lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no operator’s – mope license
• Kenya Lavar Willis, 43, Richmond: public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Danyell A. Richardson, 33, Columbus, Ohio: commitment order from court
• Kimberly Elaine Broyles, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• Cassandra Ryan, 33, Jonesborough, Tennessee: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000
• Gary C. Minter, 54, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; failure to appear
• Annette Frye, 57, Richmond: failure to appear
• Rodney L. Wilhoit, 42, Irvine: failure to comply with sex offender registration (first offense)
Nov. 5
• Gregory Brown, 29, London: non-payment of court costs, fees, and fines
• Matthew Smith, 38, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Victor Louis Jackson, 36, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree
• Haskell Shawn Varney, 50. Lancaster: driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Matthew Ward, 29, Berea: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance
• David L. Short, 20, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.