Madison County Detention Center: November 3 - 5, 2022

Nov. 3

• Brandi Bowman, 45, Hamilton, Ohio:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Joshua Kyle Simpson, 37, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Billie Allen Masters, 57, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Jordan D. Smither, 30, Lexington:  hold for court

• Roderick Smith, 39, Richmond:  hold for court

• Jessica Rae Saylor, 41, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Timothy McGaha, 41, Florence:  non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Cleveland William Washington, 47, Richmond:  possession of marijuana; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Amber Ann Austing, 37, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Heather Nicole Masters, 42, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear

• Anthony Peterson, 52, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Desarae Thacker, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Robert D. Moore, 28, Lexington:  failure to appear; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates)

• Mariah K. Garcia, 25, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence

 

Nov. 4

• Gregory Oliver Grant, 58, Ravenna:  failure to appear

• Brandon Clark Harrison, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Matricia Earl Striblin, 49, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Angelo Jiminez, 27, Lewisburg, West Virginia:  no tail lamps; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; no operator’s – mope license

• Kenya Lavar Willis, 43, Richmond:  public intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Danyell A. Richardson, 33, Columbus, Ohio:  commitment order from court

• Kimberly Elaine Broyles, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Cassandra Ryan, 33, Jonesborough, Tennessee:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $10,000 but less than $1,000,000

• Gary C. Minter, 54, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st; resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; failure to appear

• Annette Frye, 57, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Rodney L. Wilhoit, 42, Irvine:  failure to comply with sex offender registration (first offense)

 

Nov. 5

• Gregory Brown, 29, London:  non-payment of court costs, fees, and fines

• Matthew Smith, 38, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Victor Louis Jackson, 36, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree

• Haskell Shawn Varney, 50. Lancaster:  driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Matthew Ward, 29, Berea:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance

• David L. Short, 20, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Recommended for you