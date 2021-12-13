Madison County Detention Center: November 30 - December 1, 2021

Nov. 30

• Michael Kent Cornett, 34, Richmond:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Latoya Nicole Childers, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Lavone Gandolfo, 57, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance,3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription-controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense

• Commody White, 30, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); endangering the welfare of a minor; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 3rd

• Sharon McGeorge, 42, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Buford Pearson, 54, Berea:  failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant

• Jamie D. Parms-Hoevenaar, 34, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; serving parole violation warrant

• Jessica Louise Rose, 38, Lexington:  probation violation for felony offense (4 counts)

• Tyshawn Omar Jackson, 24, Jeffersontown:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Jamesha Hickman, 28, Louisville:  failure to appear

• Brandy Bowman, 45, Lexington:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Anthony J. Britton, 31, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Jarred Burdette, 36, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; burglary, 2nd degree; strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment- 1st degree

 Dec. 1

• Lee Ann White, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Wendell K. Parker, 50, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); inadequate silencer (muffler); operating a vehicle with an expired license

• Elizabeth Howe, 39, Berea:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Billy Weisbrodt, 40, Louisville:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)

• Anna Prentice, 19, Richmond:  reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Gavin J. Lynch, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jeremiah Lambert, 38, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• George James Hickman, 38, Cleveland, Ohio:  trafficking in marijuana (8 oz to less than 5 lbs) – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Brandon Albert Langlois, 31, Garfield Heights, Ohio:  trafficking in marijuana (8 oz. to less than 5 lbs.) – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Rachael Denning, 30, West Moreland:  failure to appear

• Jonathan R. Hoskins, 45, Beattyville:  failure to appear

• Jerry E. Fryer, 40, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Recommended for you