Madison County Detention Center: November 30 - December 1, 2021

Nov. 30
• Michael Kent Cornett, 34, Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Latoya Nicole Childers, 28, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Lavone Gandolfo, 57, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance,3rd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; prescription-controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense
• Commody White, 30, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); endangering the welfare of a minor; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, 3rd
• Sharon McGeorge, 42, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Buford Pearson, 54, Berea: failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant
• Jamie D. Parms-Hoevenaar, 34, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; serving parole violation warrant
• Jessica Louise Rose, 38, Lexington: probation violation for felony offense (4 counts)
• Tyshawn Omar Jackson, 24, Jeffersontown: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Jamesha Hickman, 28, Louisville: failure to appear
• Brandy Bowman, 45, Lexington: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Anthony J. Britton, 31, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Jarred Burdette, 36, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; burglary, 2nd degree; strangulation, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment- 1st degree
Dec. 1
• Lee Ann White, 42, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Wendell K. Parker, 50, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); inadequate silencer (muffler); operating a vehicle with an expired license
• Elizabeth Howe, 39, Berea: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Billy Weisbrodt, 40, Louisville: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (cocaine)
• Anna Prentice, 19, Richmond: reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Gavin J. Lynch, 24, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jeremiah Lambert, 38, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• George James Hickman, 38, Cleveland, Ohio: trafficking in marijuana (8 oz to less than 5 lbs) – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Brandon Albert Langlois, 31, Garfield Heights, Ohio: trafficking in marijuana (8 oz. to less than 5 lbs.) – 1st offense; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Rachael Denning, 30, West Moreland: failure to appear
• Jonathan R. Hoskins, 45, Beattyville: failure to appear
• Jerry E. Fryer, 40, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
