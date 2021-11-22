Madison County Detention Center: November 4 - 7, 2021

Nov. 4
• Damian Harrison, 25, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Robert Hopkins, 56. Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Joshua Lamb, 34, Mt. Vernon: no operator’s – moped license; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; license to be in possession; rear license not illuminated; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation
• Dillon LaRusso, 31, Mt. Sterling: failure to appear
• Jamie Nipper, 42, Waco: failure to appear
• Gerald David Reed, 28, Berea: strangulation, 1st degree; wanton endangerment, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury
• Christopher Wayne Witt, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
Nov. 5
• Justine Bicknell, 26, Richmond: escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Oakley Keith Bicknell, Jr., 31, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear
• Lisa Bicknell – Tackett, 31, Richmond: failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant
• Kaevone Douglass, 30, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Nicholas Owens, 21, Burkesville: alcohol intoxication in a. public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Joseph Michael Shear, 38, Richmond: failure to appear
• Imani White, 21, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; no registration plates; no registration receipt
• Nichola Smith, 40, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Aaron Stone, 23, Pikeville: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Johnathan Bluedavid Herald, 39, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Drew Douglas Patterson, 36, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Brian Lee Nelson Jackson, 33, Irvine: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree
• Joseph Clark, 29, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); menacing
• Alva Combs, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Elijah R. Ratliff, 25, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• John Gordon Lazzaro, 59, Paint Lick: failure to or improper signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Mackenzie Keith, 23, Union: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Mitchell Wayne Marshall, 43, Springfield: failure to appear
• Robin Glenn Isaacs, 46, Paint Lick: failure to appear
• Chase Jackson, 22, Monticello: receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree – on foot (3 counts); receiving stolen property (firearm); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; failure to appear; speeding 26 mph over greater over limit; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; menacing’ resisting arrest
• Brian Joseph Grimes, 41, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Susan Tuttle, 49, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
Nov. 7
• Patricia Stamper, 65, Richmond: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Jeremiah R. Berbee, 28, Richmond: disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree - motor vehicle – (2 counts); wanton endangerment – 1st degree- police officer; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); reckless driving
• Michael Kent Cornett, 33, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; theft of identity of another without consent
Kaleb Pacheco, 23, Maysville: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Brigg Wallace, 43, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st degree
• Teresa Booth, 50, Berea: failure to appear
• Mary Jennings, 59, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
