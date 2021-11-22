Madison County Detention Center: November 4 - 7, 2021

Nov. 4

• Damian Harrison, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Robert Hopkins, 56. Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Joshua Lamb, 34, Mt. Vernon:  no operator’s – moped license; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; license to be in possession; rear license not illuminated; failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation

• Dillon LaRusso, 31, Mt. Sterling: failure to appear

• Jamie Nipper, 42, Waco:  failure to appear

• Gerald David Reed, 28, Berea:  strangulation, 1st degree; wanton endangerment, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury 

• Christopher Wayne Witt, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

Nov. 5

• Justine Bicknell, 26, Richmond:  escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device

• Oakley Keith Bicknell, Jr., 31, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear

• Lisa Bicknell – Tackett, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear; serving parole violation warrant

• Kaevone Douglass, 30, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Nicholas Owens, 21, Burkesville:  alcohol intoxication in a. public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Joseph Michael Shear, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Imani White, 21, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; no registration plates; no registration receipt

• Nichola Smith, 40, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree; resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Aaron Stone, 23, Pikeville: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Johnathan Bluedavid Herald, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Drew Douglas Patterson, 36, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

• Brian Lee Nelson Jackson, 33, Irvine:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree

• Joseph Clark, 29, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); menacing

• Alva Combs, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Elijah R. Ratliff, 25, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• John Gordon Lazzaro, 59, Paint Lick:  failure to or improper signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Mackenzie Keith, 23, Union:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Mitchell Wayne Marshall, 43, Springfield:  failure to appear

• Robin Glenn Isaacs, 46, Paint Lick:  failure to appear

• Chase Jackson, 22, Monticello:  receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree – on foot (3 counts); receiving stolen property (firearm); wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; failure to appear; speeding 26 mph over greater over limit; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; menacing’ resisting arrest

• Brian Joseph Grimes, 41, Berea:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Susan Tuttle, 49, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

 

Nov. 7

• Patricia Stamper, 65, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Jeremiah R. Berbee, 28, Richmond:  disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree - motor vehicle – (2 counts); wanton endangerment – 1st degree- police officer; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); reckless driving

• Michael Kent Cornett, 33, Irvine:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; theft of identity of another without consent

Kaleb Pacheco, 23, Maysville:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Brigg Wallace, 43, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st degree

• Teresa Booth, 50, Berea:  failure to appear

• Mary Jennings, 59, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

