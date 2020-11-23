Berea jail tracker

Nov. 6

• Bradley Still, 26, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear, possession of marijuana

• Joshua Campbell, 31, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) 1st 

• Wade Fletcher, 27, Knoxville, TN, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle), receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, no operators-moped license

• Shaun Gilbert, 55, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), bail jumping 1st degree

• James Dobkins, 44, Richmond, failure to appear

• Loretta Sizemore, 35, Richmond, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)

• James Gilvin, 61, Irvine, rear license not illuminated, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/sec 1st offense, driving on a DUI suspended license 1st offense, possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (189A.010(1C)-3rd, failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A)-2nd, leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified) 2 counts, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (drug unspecified)

 

Nov.7

• Jennifer Harney, 45, Richmond, knowing exploiting an adult by person >$300, criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree

• Dale Cope, 44, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Justice Gardner, 23, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, possession of marijuana

• Russell Fultz, 28, Berea, failure to appear

• Phillip Lakes, 47, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1D)-1st, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Brandy Cordial, 38, Richmond, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Victor Cooke, 64, Richmond, failure to appear

• Steven Denny, 45, unknown, driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/SEC 1st offense, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belts, insufficient head lamps

• Chad Gabbard, 36, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts)

 

Nov. 8

• Thomas Carpenter, 40, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts), contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Cody Moore, 27, Berea, assault 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Shialon Minter, 43, Richmond, probation violation (for technical violation), possession of marijuana

• Briana Marcum, 20, Irvine, failure to appear

• Jennifer Marcum, 41, Richmond, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), failure to appear

• Cynthia Farmer, 44, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), criminal trespassing 3rd degree

• Mary Begley, 56, Annville, failure to appear

 

Nov. 9

• Raymond Jacobs, 42, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense)

• September Stamper, 20, Berea, resisting arrest, obstructions/interference with an officer, menacing, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), assault 3rd degree-police officer or probation officer

• Billy Carter, 29, Richmond, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), illegal possession of legend drug, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, possession of marijuana

• William Ambrose, 34, Richmond, resisting arrest, menacing, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> or = to 10 DU-drug unspecified), tampering with physical evidence, assault 3rd degree police officer or probation officer, assault 3rd degree peace officer, communicable bodily fluid, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> or = to 2 gr methamphetamine), wanton endangerment 1st degree police officer

• Ernest Horn, 56, McKee, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)

• Steven Toler, 26, Morrow, Ohio, obstructed vision and/or windshield, failure to wear seat belts, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A)

• Josiah West, 18, Berea, speeding 15 mph over the limit, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, failure to wear seat belts, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189.010(1A), possession of marijuana, improper equipment

 

Nov. 10

• Nathan Waters, public intoxication –controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (heroin)

• Kasey Maupin, 25, Berea, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, driving on a DUI suspended license 1st offense, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189.010(1A)

• Dennis Henson, 31, Winchester, failure to appear

• Lewis Taulbee, 38, Berea, cruelty to animals 2nd degree, assault 4th degree (domestic) 3rd offense or less within 5 years, theft by unlawful taking or disp. all others $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000

• Shawn Faulk, 34, Winchester, contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order

• Cody Hawk, 23, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order

• Rita Steele, 30, Berea, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• William Johnson, 36, Richmond, strangulation 1st degree, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Edward Combs, 25, Lexington, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor, (2 counts), disregarding a traffic control device-traffic light, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance 2nd degree 1st offense, improper registration place, possession of marijuana

 

Nov.11

• Melissa Richard, 47, Berea, failure to appear

• Stephen Clifton, 30, Richmond, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, menacing

• Michael Neace, 45, Booneville, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Brentley Carpenter, 35, Berea, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• Aaron Shearer, 37, Monticello, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree (drug unspecified)

 

