Madison County Detention Center: November 6 - 9, 2022

Nov. 6
• Patricia Anne Hatmaker, 60, Richmond: careless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Edward M. Nichols, 57, Paint Lick: knowingly abuse/neglect of adult by person
• Heather N. Pugh, 36, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, and fines
• Venessa Etzig, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jonathan Ashley Carpenter, 38, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Phillip James Young, 22, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Clifford Steven Lynn, 67, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 - 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Justin Whetzel, 36, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Jerry Edington, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jose De Jesus Alvalos Quezada, 39, Richmond: burglary, 2nd degree; sexual abuse, 3rd degree; indecent exposure, 2nd degree
• Travis Lee Ott, 43, Georgetown: speeding 22 mph over limit; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to or improper signal
• Renda C. Hunt, 61, Richmond: failure to appear
• Edward Bingham, 36, Berea: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (child abuse)
Nov. 7
• Ryan Hall, 27, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Rachel Lyn Dishon, 50, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Brandi E. Thacker, 22, Richmond: one headlight; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st
• James Franklin Ward, 53, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Joseph Allen Reed, 34, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Tyler Lee Money, 27, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); giving officer false identifying information; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Amanda Nichole Griffey, 30, Waco: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• April Baker, 33, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Ericka Leshay Perkins, 28, Waco: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; theft of identity of another 2ithout consent
• Phillip Todd Wells, 37, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
Nov. 8
• Amy Rose, 47, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Derrick Parks, 38, Richmond: failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st
• Elizabeth Coyle, 40, McKee: failure to appear; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more
• Samuel V. Geames, 39, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense
• Tasha Marie Guarin, 32, Richmond: hold for court
• Michael Thorne, 43, Mt. Sterling: failure to appear
• John E. Fowler, 50, Lexington: failure to appear
• Arnold C. Amburgey, 63, Crab Orchard: hold for court
• Spencer David Toler, 36, Berea: hold for court
• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 40, Richmond: burglary, 3rd degree
• Joshua Brandon Baker, 38, Mt. Vernon: hold for court
• David Holt, 42, Muskegon, Michigan: hold for court
• Ebbie Hammonds, 48, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana
Nov. 9
• Carl T. Edwards, 47, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Gregory Wilson, 54, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card
• Shawnetta Marie Cruz, 46, Richmond: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Jonathan Millard, 27, Irvine: speeding, 26 mph or greater over speed limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); reckless driving; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; failure to or improper signal; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); improper passing; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses
• Marty Rose, 32, McKee: failure to appear
• Fonda Arlene Crowe, 58, Berea: failure to appear
• Ronnie W. Lewis, 62, Berea: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card
• Cory Neal, 29, Monticello: hold for court
• Cleveland William Washington, 47, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Jeremy Lewayne Campbell, 39, Richmond: failure to appear; flagrant non-support
• Willie Nathan Murray, 30, not given: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree
