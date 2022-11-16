Madison County Detention Center: November 6 - 9, 2022

Nov. 6

• Patricia Anne Hatmaker, 60, Richmond:  careless driving; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Edward M. Nichols, 57, Paint Lick:  knowingly abuse/neglect of adult by person

• Heather N. Pugh, 36, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees, and fines

• Venessa Etzig, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jonathan Ashley Carpenter, 38, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Phillip James Young, 22, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Clifford Steven Lynn, 67, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 - 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Justin Whetzel, 36, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Jerry Edington, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jose De Jesus Alvalos Quezada, 39, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree; sexual abuse, 3rd degree; indecent exposure, 2nd degree

• Travis Lee Ott, 43, Georgetown:  speeding 22 mph over limit; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; failure to or improper signal

• Renda C. Hunt, 61, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Edward Bingham, 36, Berea:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (child abuse)

 

Nov. 7

• Ryan Hall, 27, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Rachel Lyn Dishon, 50, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Brandi E. Thacker, 22, Richmond:  one headlight; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st

• James Franklin Ward, 53, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Joseph Allen Reed, 34, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Tyler Lee Money, 27, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); giving officer false identifying information; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Amanda Nichole Griffey, 30, Waco:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting 

• April Baker, 33, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Ericka Leshay Perkins, 28, Waco:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; theft of identity of another 2ithout consent

• Phillip Todd Wells, 37, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

 

Nov. 8

• Amy Rose, 47, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Derrick Parks, 38, Richmond:  failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st

• Elizabeth Coyle, 40, McKee:  failure to appear; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more

• Samuel V. Geames, 39, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense

• Tasha Marie Guarin, 32, Richmond:  hold for court

• Michael Thorne, 43, Mt. Sterling:  failure to appear

• John E. Fowler, 50, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Arnold C. Amburgey, 63, Crab Orchard:  hold for court

• Spencer David Toler, 36, Berea:  hold for court

• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 40, Richmond:  burglary, 3rd degree

• Joshua Brandon Baker, 38, Mt. Vernon:  hold for court

• David Holt, 42, Muskegon, Michigan:  hold for court

• Ebbie Hammonds, 48, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana

 

Nov. 9

• Carl T. Edwards, 47, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Gregory Wilson, 54, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card

• Shawnetta Marie Cruz, 46, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• Jonathan Millard, 27, Irvine:  speeding, 26 mph or greater over speed limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); reckless driving; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; failure to or improper signal; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); improper passing; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Ricky Dale Wagers, 59, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses

• Marty Rose, 32, McKee:  failure to appear

• Fonda Arlene Crowe, 58, Berea:  failure to appear

• Ronnie W. Lewis, 62, Berea:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense; failure to produce insurance card

• Cory Neal, 29, Monticello:  hold for court

• Cleveland William Washington, 47, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Jeremy Lewayne Campbell, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear; flagrant non-support

• Willie Nathan Murray, 30, not given:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; criminal trespassing, 3rd degree

