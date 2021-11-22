Madison County Detention Center: November 8 - 10, 2021

Nov. 8
• Joshua T. Blue, 35, Amsterdam, Ohio: fugitive from another state – warrant required ( 2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Tara Danielle Garner, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jennifer Mayfield, 50, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jared Swanson, 29, Richmond: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree
• Kevin A. Bowen, 26, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000; giving officer false identifying information ( 2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); criminal possession of a forged instrument,1st degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; escape, 2nd degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); criminal mischief, 3rd degree; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; resisting arrest; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (motor vehicle); reckless driving; criminal mischief, 1st degree; improper display of registration plates; leaving the scene of a accident – failure to render aid or assistance
• John Gordon Lazzaro, 59, Paint Lick: obscuring the identity of a machine $500 but less than $10,000
• Latoya Nicole Childers, 28, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Latroy O. Fowler, 33, Frankfort: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury); trafficking in a controlled substance – 2nd degree, 1st offense (greater than 10 D.U. Schedule 1 non-narcotic); possession of marijuana; burglary, 2nd degree; harassing communication; persistent felony offender II; criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Regina Mae Barrick, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joshua A. Murphy, 20 Richmond: assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; assault, 4th degree (minor injury); resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – non-communicable bodily fluid; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer
• Rusty Donnelly, 33, Wilmore: assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Samantha Dillingham, 52, Crab Orchard: failure to appear
• Matthew Clint Grant, 42, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jessica E. Davenport, 45, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting $500 but less than $1,000
• Jordan Abell, 25, Richmond: disregarding stop sign; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd
Nov. 9
• Lewis Eddie Barrett, 51, Berea: speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); criminal mischief, 1st degree; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to issue insurance card; reckless driving; failure to appear; failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Raymond Richard Harris, 43, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts); probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Ralph Edward Carpenter, 42, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Gordon Edward Shelton, 46, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); failure to or improper signal; failure to illuminate head lamps; disrespecting stop sign; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Kiersten Hurt, 25, Richmond: failure to appear
• John D. Baker, 44, Crab Orchard: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear
• Harold Eugene Gilbert, 54, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Eric D. Springborn, 40, Richmond: strangulation, 1st degree
• Robert Dennis Wilburn, 40, Richmond: kidnapping – adult; strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; stalking, 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) – 2 counts; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree 2 counts); persistent felony offender I (2 counts); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); resisting arrest; burglary, 3rd degree; failure to appear
• Lucas William Martin, 38, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
Nov. 10
• Georgia M. Pittman, 36, Mt. Vernon: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Mathieu L. Warf, 41, Broadhead: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Larry Hubbard, 42, Broadhead: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; receiving stolen property (firearm); fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); speeding, 25 mph over limit; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Dashanna Lakes, 43, Waco: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Timothy Conrad, 27, Richmond: flagrant non-support
• Steven Stamper, 52, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Joshua Parker, 39, Waco: non-payment of court costs, fees, and fines
• Everett Burks, 56, Lexington: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jennifer Lane Williams, 33, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Chad David Gabbard, 37, Richmond: failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Joshua Lee Willis, 40, Berea: criminal abuse 1st degree – child under 12; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Demian Glenwood Gover, 45, McKee: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
