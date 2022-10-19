Madison County Detention Center

MCDT Report

Oct. 6

• Opal Danielle Carpenter, 37, Berea: failure to appear

• Alva Combs, 46, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Sonia Darleen Evans-Combs, 32, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Carl A. Miles, 33, Richmond: failure to appear

• Sunshine S. Miller, 45, Waco, theft by deception – include cold checks; failure to appear

• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 40, Richmond: hold for court

• Raymond Smith, 29, Tyner: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance – drug unspecified; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; unauthorized parking in a handicapped zone

• Stacy Shannon Winkler, 29, Richmond: violation of conditions of release

Oct. 7

• William Russell Ambrose, 36, Richmond: resisting arrest; menacing; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; assault 3rd degree -peace officer – communicable bodily fluid; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); wanton endangerment, 1st degree – police officer

• Herman Brinegar, 38, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1sts degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Tiffany Nicole Carpenter, 31, Richmond: failure to appear

• Christopher Cool, 59, McKee: probation violation (felony offense)

• Iddi Kaumba, 27, Richmond: serving weekends

• Harold Joe McIntosh, 60, Richmond; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Montell D. Murry, 37, Richmond: failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense); failure to appear

• Lisa Carol Neal, 56, Richmond: failure to appear

• Donald Corey Pierce, 31, Richmond: serving weekends

• Vivian Crystal Robinson, 36, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; promoting contraband – 1st degree

• Errich Shane Schmidt, 33, Richmond: hold for court

Oct. 8

• Matthew Clint Grant, 43, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Gary Hounshell, Jr., 28, Paint Lick: speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; failure to seat belts

• Jonathan D. Mills, 42, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession of marijuana; serving parole warrant

• Jitendrakumar Patel, 34, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance; operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license

• David Allen Ray, Jr., 31, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Donald Wayne Vanwinkle, 54, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving parole violation warrant

Oct. 9

• Jacob Baughman, 21, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Alfred J. Boyd, 48, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto - $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; criminal trespassing -3rd degree

• Sonya Crowe, 49, M. Sterling: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Ericka S. Deakins, 33, Richmond: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 2nd degree; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear

• Joshua Delarosa, 37, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 10 D.U. opiates); tampering with physical evidence; manslaughter, 2nd degree

• Kevin C. Johnson, 33, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .02/drugs etc, under the age *OBS*; possession of marijuana; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts

• Yussel G. Pioquinto, 33, Lexington: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• James S. Terry, 60, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)

• Robert Wells, 55, Georgetown: failure to give right away to emergency stopped vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

Oct. 10

• Harold Ray Abner, 42, Charlotte, North Carolina: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Dustin L. Allen, 43, Berea: failure to comply with sex offender registration

• Diquan Travon King, 24, Detroit, Michigan: disregarding stop sign; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified)

• Crystal Mtichelle Slone, 43, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband

• Jeramiah L. Steinhurst, 42, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition

• Christopher Vuglar, 29, Waco: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Christopher Wayne Witt, 34, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Damian Zahn, 28, Richmond: failure to appear, citation of misdemeanor

Oct. 11

• Eltron Bailey, 32, Richmond: hold for court

• Bryan Keith Beagle, 37, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Christopher Dawn Buckler, 46, Richmond: hold for court

• Les Burgess, 50, Richmond: hold for court

• Velma Leeanne Cole, 44, Berea: theft of property mislaid or delivered by mistake

• Ronald Joe Courtney, 41, Springfield: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Jared Daniel Harding, 31, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Ryan E. Long, 28, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Brandon Ray McElroy, 46, Bowling Green: failure to appear

• Amanda McIntosh, 27, Beattyville: failure to appear

• Christopher Blane Norton, 33, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Hannah Kathryn Palm, 38, Richmond: burglary, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Sarah Leila Ritenour-Hogue: failure to appear (2 counts); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); disposal lead battery; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Joshua W. Smith, 35, Richmond: hold for court

• Craig A. Taylor, 35. Richmond: hold for court

• Maria Zachariadou, 22, Bellingham, Washington: disregarding stop sign; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified); criminal mischief, 3rd degree

Oct. 12

• Christopher Beaty, 30, Dry Ridge: hold for court

• Donella Harrison, 39, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Joseph Aaron Jackson, 32, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)

• Timothy Kanatzer, 32, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Matthew Thomas King, 37, Irvine: hold for court

• Louis Long, 48, Corbin: failure to appear (2 counts); criminal trespassing – 2nd degree

• Timothy Powell, 48, Irvine: hold for court

• Charles Ethan Prater, 19, Flatwoods: rape, 1st degree; sexual abuse, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree

