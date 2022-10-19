MCDT Report
Oct. 6
• Opal Danielle Carpenter, 37, Berea: failure to appear
• Alva Combs, 46, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Sonia Darleen Evans-Combs, 32, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Carl A. Miles, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Sunshine S. Miller, 45, Waco, theft by deception – include cold checks; failure to appear
• Jim Bradley Rhorer, 40, Richmond: hold for court
• Raymond Smith, 29, Tyner: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance – drug unspecified; prescription-controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; unauthorized parking in a handicapped zone
• Stacy Shannon Winkler, 29, Richmond: violation of conditions of release
Oct. 7
• William Russell Ambrose, 36, Richmond: resisting arrest; menacing; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; assault 3rd degree -peace officer – communicable bodily fluid; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); wanton endangerment, 1st degree – police officer
• Herman Brinegar, 38, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 1sts degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Tiffany Nicole Carpenter, 31, Richmond: failure to appear
• Christopher Cool, 59, McKee: probation violation (felony offense)
• Iddi Kaumba, 27, Richmond: serving weekends
• Harold Joe McIntosh, 60, Richmond; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Montell D. Murry, 37, Richmond: failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st offense); failure to appear
• Lisa Carol Neal, 56, Richmond: failure to appear
• Donald Corey Pierce, 31, Richmond: serving weekends
• Vivian Crystal Robinson, 36, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not properly contained – 1st offense; promoting contraband – 1st degree
• Errich Shane Schmidt, 33, Richmond: hold for court
Oct. 8
• Matthew Clint Grant, 43, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Gary Hounshell, Jr., 28, Paint Lick: speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; reckless driving; failure to seat belts
• Jonathan D. Mills, 42, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; possession of marijuana; serving parole warrant
• Jitendrakumar Patel, 34, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance; operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license
• David Allen Ray, Jr., 31, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Donald Wayne Vanwinkle, 54, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving parole violation warrant
Oct. 9
• Jacob Baughman, 21, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Alfred J. Boyd, 48, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto - $10,000 but less than $1,000,000; criminal trespassing -3rd degree
• Sonya Crowe, 49, M. Sterling: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Ericka S. Deakins, 33, Richmond: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (heroin); promoting contraband – 2nd degree; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear
• Joshua Delarosa, 37, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 10 D.U. opiates); tampering with physical evidence; manslaughter, 2nd degree
• Kevin C. Johnson, 33, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .02/drugs etc, under the age *OBS*; possession of marijuana; license to be in possession; failure to wear seat belts
• Yussel G. Pioquinto, 33, Lexington: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• James S. Terry, 60, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Robert Wells, 55, Georgetown: failure to give right away to emergency stopped vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
Oct. 10
• Harold Ray Abner, 42, Charlotte, North Carolina: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Dustin L. Allen, 43, Berea: failure to comply with sex offender registration
• Diquan Travon King, 24, Detroit, Michigan: disregarding stop sign; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified)
• Crystal Mtichelle Slone, 43, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband
• Jeramiah L. Steinhurst, 42, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition
• Christopher Vuglar, 29, Waco: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Christopher Wayne Witt, 34, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Damian Zahn, 28, Richmond: failure to appear, citation of misdemeanor
Oct. 11
• Eltron Bailey, 32, Richmond: hold for court
• Bryan Keith Beagle, 37, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Christopher Dawn Buckler, 46, Richmond: hold for court
• Les Burgess, 50, Richmond: hold for court
• Velma Leeanne Cole, 44, Berea: theft of property mislaid or delivered by mistake
• Ronald Joe Courtney, 41, Springfield: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jared Daniel Harding, 31, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Ryan E. Long, 28, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Brandon Ray McElroy, 46, Bowling Green: failure to appear
• Amanda McIntosh, 27, Beattyville: failure to appear
• Christopher Blane Norton, 33, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Hannah Kathryn Palm, 38, Richmond: burglary, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Sarah Leila Ritenour-Hogue: failure to appear (2 counts); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); disposal lead battery; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Joshua W. Smith, 35, Richmond: hold for court
• Craig A. Taylor, 35. Richmond: hold for court
• Maria Zachariadou, 22, Bellingham, Washington: disregarding stop sign; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified); criminal mischief, 3rd degree
Oct. 12
• Christopher Beaty, 30, Dry Ridge: hold for court
• Donella Harrison, 39, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Joseph Aaron Jackson, 32, Berea: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Timothy Kanatzer, 32, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Matthew Thomas King, 37, Irvine: hold for court
• Louis Long, 48, Corbin: failure to appear (2 counts); criminal trespassing – 2nd degree
• Timothy Powell, 48, Irvine: hold for court
• Charles Ethan Prater, 19, Flatwoods: rape, 1st degree; sexual abuse, 1st degree; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree
