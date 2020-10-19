Oct. 1
• Rodney Hix, 44, Irvine, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (less than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree 1st offense (greater than 20 D.U. drug unspecified), Burglary, 3rd degree.
• Clyde Tipton, 47, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), promoting contraband 1st degree
Oct. 3
• Bobby Hasty, 46, Berea, serving bench warrant for court
• Keith Lay, 42, London, escape 2nd degree
• Eric Hodson, 42, Winchester, Virginia, failure to appear
• Harold Craft, 51, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of marijuana
• Timothy Reynolds, 50, Winchester, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order 2 counts, failure to appear
• Paul Schilling, 44, Somerset, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain required insurance 1st offense, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, possession of marijuana, failure to appear 6 counts
• Devon Pierce, 33, Berea, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Jamie Bowling, 40, Berea, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), promoting contraband-1st degree
Oct. 4
• Gabrielle Caldwell, 31, Richmond, assault 2nd degree, promoting contraband -1st degree (2 counts)
• Daniel Feltner, 40, Lexington, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (189A.010(1E)-1st (AGG CIR), license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card
• Derrick McKinney, 35, Richmond, receiving stolen property under $10,000, criminal mischief 2nd degree, improper registration, plate, improper registration plate, no registration receipt,
• Zachary Bates, 26, Richmond, failure to appear, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, failure to appear
• Lauren Williams, 27, Irvine, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia-buy/possession, speeding 13 miles over limit, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Condinle Yoder, 31, Tyner, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Oct. 5
• Stephen Dean, 31, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Linville Hall, 60, Berea, burglary 2nd degree
• Jessica Maurice, 32, Mt. Vernon, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jennifer Gabbard, 49, Berea, burglary 2nd degree
• Addie Long, 41, Mt. Vernon, bail jumping 1st degree, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (4 counts), contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Sarah Griffin, 31, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jason Smith, 32, Mt. Vernon, theft by unlawful taking or disp auto-$500 or more but under $10,000, wanton endangerment-1st degree
• Jessica James, 26, Orlando, Kentucky, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Amanda Collins, 34. Berea, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• James Ball, 61, Richmond, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jordan Graham, 34, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, terroristic threatening 3rd degree
• James Reeves, 42, Irvine, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Marvin Hisel, 46, McKee, serving bench warrant for court
• Kevin Smith, 60, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189.A (1A) – 1st (AGG CIR), leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle), failure of owner to maintain required insurance, 1st offense, wanton endangerment-1st degree, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a moter vehicle prohibited
• Jamie Eads, 41, Richmond, public intoxication –controlled substance (excludes alcohol), criminal trespass-1st degree
• Sean Chasteen, 33, Winchester, probation violation (for felony offense)
Oct. 6
• Brenda Riddell, 58, Irvine, failure to appear
• Allen May, 38, Richmond, failure to maintain required insurance/sec 1st offense, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1C)-1st (AGG CIR), failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Marvin Dewayne Knuckles, 43, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st offense *OBS*
• Romale Gibson, 27, Detroit MI, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (less than or equal to 2 grams of heroin but less than 100 grams)
• Roger Henry, 46, Berea, failure to or improper signal, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Paul Riddell, 45, Berea, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Charles Morehead, 28, Boaz, KY, criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree (identity), manufacturing methamphetamine 1st offense
• Scottie Baird, 41, Pine Knot, KY, arson 2nd degree
• James Jackson, 49, Berea, escape 2nd degree, serving parole violation warrant
• Timothy Coder, 59, Kettering, Ohio, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 *189A.010(1A)-1st degree, failure to produce insurance card.
