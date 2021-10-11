Madison County Detention Center: October 10, 2021

• Reuben Clark, 31, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); prescription controlled substance not in proper container -1st offense
• Brandon Embry, 34, Berea: failure to appear
• John Freitas, 29, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)
• Dennis Wells, 37, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear
• N’Kara Israel El, 21, Louisville: receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; unauthorized use of motor vehicle – 1st offense; receiving stolen property; careless driving; escape, 3rd degree; burglary, 3rd degree
• Cody Hawk, 24, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Kristi Hull, 24, Richmond: failure to appear
• Terry Bruner, 46, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Mark Jackson, 52, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Dakota Baldwin, 25, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle $1,000 but less than $10,000; burglary, 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000; criminal trespassing. – 2nd degree
• Julie Johnson, 51, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st degree
• Melvin Young, 44, Berea: obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure to wear seatbelts; operating on suspended or revoked operator license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• Tobi Hall, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Anthony Calton, 54, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000
