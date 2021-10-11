Madison County Detention Center: October 10, 2021

• Reuben Clark, 31, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); prescription controlled substance not in proper container -1st offense

• Brandon Embry, 34, Berea:  failure to appear

• John Freitas, 29, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts)

• Dennis Wells, 37, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear

• N’Kara Israel El, 21, Louisville:  receiving stolen property $1,000 but less than $10,000; unauthorized use of motor vehicle – 1st offense; receiving stolen property; careless driving; escape, 3rd degree; burglary, 3rd degree

• Cody Hawk, 24, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Kristi Hull, 24, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Terry Bruner, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts); alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Mark Jackson, 52, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Dakota Baldwin, 25, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from vehicle $1,000 but less than $10,000; burglary, 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 but less than $10,000; criminal trespassing. – 2nd degree

• Julie Johnson, 51, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -1st degree

• Melvin Young, 44, Berea:  obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure to wear seatbelts; operating on suspended or revoked operator license; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• Tobi Hall, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Anthony Calton, 54, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 but less than $1,000

