Madison County Detention Center: October 11, 2021

• Scotty VanWinkle, 45, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to or improper signal; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); no operators-moped license; failure to appear (2 counts); failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Kenneth Houlihan, 22, Richmond: failure to appear
• Christopher Terrill, 32, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Damian Harrison, 25, Emmalenea, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree -drug unspecified; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jeremy Burgett, 38, Johnson, Indiana: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Dwight Barry, 32, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); robbery, 2nd degree
• Tabitha Abney, 48, Berea: failure to appear
• Kymberly Downs, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joseph Clark, 29, Richmond: failure to appear
• Cameron Thomas: 24, Versailles: murder; burglary, 1st degree; robbery, 1st degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Christopher Winkler, 37, Winchester: criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree
• Edwardo Guerrero, 42, Richmond: criminal trespass – 1st degree; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Justino Beciez, 49, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public placer (1st and 2nd offense)
• Rodney Dreaden: 27, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; resisting arrest
• Jason Durham, 42, Berea: speeding, 26 mph or greater over speed limit; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to wear seat belts; improper passing; resisting arrest; failure to appear (2 counts); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• James McGuire, 57, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); menacing; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
