• Jay Miller, 20, Lexington: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Joe Harrison, 59, Berea: failure to appear
• Amanda Fazakerley, 37, Lexington: failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Shawn Parks, 42, Lexington: failure to appear
• Robert Lang, 21, Lexington: failure to appear
• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Carla Ogle, 38, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• James Rollins, 31, Winchester: failure to appear (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Kelly Couch, 43. Richmond: failure to appear
• Bryan Robinson, 37, Richmond: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Tyler Isaacs, 30, Berea: rape, 1st degree
• Jesse Dalton, 38, Louisville: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Fernando Cruz, 21, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
