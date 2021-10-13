Madison

• Jay Miller, 20, Lexington:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Joe Harrison, 59, Berea:  failure to appear

• Amanda Fazakerley, 37, Lexington:  failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Shawn Parks, 42, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Robert Lang, 21, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Paul Mitchem, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Carla Ogle, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• James Rollins, 31, Winchester:  failure to appear (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Kelly Couch, 43. Richmond:  failure to appear

• Bryan Robinson, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Tyler Isaacs, 30, Berea:  rape, 1st degree

• Jesse Dalton, 38, Louisville:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Fernando Cruz, 21, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

