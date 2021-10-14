Madison County Detention Center: October 13, 2021

• Emili Edgington, 25, Richmond: reckless driving; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); operating a motor vehicle under the influene of alcohol .08 – 2nd offense (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited
• Micoya Smith, 41, Winchester: giving officer false identifying information; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Aaron Stone, 23, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts)
• Hubert Stewart, 41, Winchester: failure to appear
• Tiffany Watkins, 33, Jeffersonville: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Kevin Robinson, 41, Elizabethtown: possession of open alcohol beverage in motor vehicle prohibited; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; no registration plates; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; probation violation (technical violation)
• Shand Ross, 36, Maysville: serving time
• Roy Cope, 36, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol
• Hannah Robinson, 23, Berea: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
• Miranda Damrell, 44, Berea: failure to appear
• Tammy King, 50, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st
• Tasya Gibson, 38, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Harold McIntosh, 59, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
