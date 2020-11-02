Oct. 15
• Shane Vance, 41, Richmond, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Derek Causey, 33, Paint Lick, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Joshua Courtney, 36, Richmond, leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid and or assistance
• Gary Johnson, 58, Berea, failure to appear
• Brittany Wilson, 30, Richmond, fugitive from another state (misdemeanor), fugitive from another state-warrant required
• Britny Caudill, 30, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts)
• Nathan Hisle, 26, Berea, tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Shelly Little-Baker, 38, Berea, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Aja Lacey, 50, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), failure to appear (2 counts), burglary 2nd degree
Oct. 16
• Shaun Tindall, 60, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Tiffany McCormick, 40, Richmond, failure to appear
• Tina Hoskins, 33, Richmond, failure to appear
• Amy Moore, 28, Richmond, bail jumping 1st degree, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• James Richardson, 33, Richmond, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Kiri Estes, 30, Richmond, failure to appear
• Conley McIntosh III, 33, Richmond, failure to appear, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• James Neal, 33, Richmond, failure to appear (2 counts)
Oct. 17
• Matthew Smith, 36, Berea, fugitive from another state - warrant required
• Matthew King, 35, Irvine, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (2 grams or less methamphetamine)
• Charles Alexander, 30, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Nathan Walls, 40, Berea, assault 3rd degree-police officer or probation officer, assault 4th degree (minor injury), assault 2nd degree
• Timothy Jones, 51, Richmond, assault 4th degree dating violence (minor injury), strangulation 1st degree
Oct. 18
• Warren Lowery, 23, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Jada Williams, 41, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order
• Stacy Davis, 43, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Chantel Barniville, 38, Calvert City, KY, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (2 counts)
• Robert Short, 32, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot), drug paraphernalia-buy/possess, prescription containing substance not in proper container 1st offense, serving parole violation warrant
• Tyler Money, 25, Richmond, failure to appear
• James Linville, 49, Berea, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Trevor Sparks, 62, Berea, failure to appear
Oct. 19
• Jonathan Carpenter, 36, Waco, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Nacori Walker, 21, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Paul Adkins, 44, Berea, public intoxication –controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jeffery Anglin, 33, McKee, public intoxication –controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Lea Cope, 42, Richmond, probation violation (for technical violation)
• Gilbert Blades, 35, Richmond, wanton endangerment-1st degree, terroristic threatening-3rd degree
• Johnny Hutchins, 53, Berea, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Leon Ward, 20, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A), possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited
• Kristin Napier, 34, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting under $500
Oct. 20
• Thomas Renner, 26, Mt. Vernon, speeding 16 mph over limit, disregarding traffic control device-traffic light, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1D)-1st, possession of marijuana, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz) 2nd > offense, buy/possess-drug paraphernalia
• Ricky Adams, 52, Berea, serving parole violation warrant, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Crystal Smith, 41, Berea, serving parole violation warrant
• Kevin Lamb, 26, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, strangulation 1st degree, kidnapping-adult, possession of a handgun by convicted felon, wanton endangerment-1st degree
Oct. 21
• William Owen, 40, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Joshua Cain, 27, Paint Lick, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
James Coffey, 34, Irvine, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Frank Lewis, 40, Richmond, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
ª Keven Sparks, 29, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree-police officer or probation officer, promoting contraband-2nd degree
• Marco Chaidez, 34, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
Robert Creech, 36, Richmond, failure to appear
• Lauren Arnold, 31, Berea, failure to appear, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Nicholas Gadd, 31, Berea, careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Jacob Darbyshire, 21, Richmond, failure to appear (3 counts)
Zayon Jones, 20, Richmond, trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to < 5 lbs) 1st offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, robbery 1st degree (2 counts)
‘• Billy Hisle, 25, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, possession of marijuana.
