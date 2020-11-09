Oct. 22
• Anthony Rivera, 36, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Michael Bishop, 46, Richmond, failure to appear
• Donald Hagans, 30, Richmond, fugitive from another state-warrant required
• Donald Cunliffe, 60, Berea, assault 4th degree (minor injury)
• Daniel Blevins, 40, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disp shoplifting under $500
• Rachel Kelly, 46, Lexington, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (189A.010(1C) 1st degree, prescription container substance not in proper container 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree-drug unspecified
Oct. 23
• Nathaniel Yurt, 42, Lexington, failure to appear (4 counts)
• Keith Whitaker, 51, Berea, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance 1st offense
• Denisha Edington, 35, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Kimberly Coomer, 48, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disp. shoplifiting $500 or more but less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (cocaine), promoting contraband 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence
• Britni Liske, 28, Berea, failure to appear
• Amanda Williams, 34, Science Hill, failure to appear, fugitive from another state-warrant required
Oct. 24
• Jeremy Jaggers, 28, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), fugitive from another state –warrant required
• Michael Lewis, 35, Richmond, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Carnell Hart, 31, Richmond, manslaughter 2nd degree, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl) persistent felony offender I
Oct. 25
• Joshua Swiney, 39, Richmond, strangulation 1st degree, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Robert Coney, 32, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (189A.010(1A)-1st degree, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, theft by unlawful taking or disp. Auto - $500 or more but under $10,000, theft by unlawful taking disp. contents from vehicle under $500
• Steven Denny, 45, Berea, speeding 10 mph over limit, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, driving DUI suspended license – 1st offense (AGG CIRCUM), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189.010(1A) – 3rd degree
Oct. 26
• Gregory Strong, 38, Richmond, robbery 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Bruce Flannery, 49, McKee, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense, illegal possession of legend drug, failure to appear, serving parole violation warrant
• Kenneth Couch, 39, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Tyler Hill, 23, Richmond, probation violation (felony offense)
John Hooker, 28, Richmond, serving time
• Justin Shears, 28, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disp. shoplifting under $500, tampering with physical evidence, probation violation (for felony offense) 3 counts, failure to appear, escape 2nd degree (identify facility), tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Daniel Kelley, 42, Richmond, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189.010(1D) 1st offense, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance 2nd offense
• Christopher Newby, 35, Lexington, failure to appear
Logan Reed, 31, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, unlawful imprisonment 1st degree, strangulation 2nd degree
• James Sparks, 63, Irvine, probation violation (for felony offense)
Oct. 27
• Courtney Branham, 25, Winchester, theft by unlawful taking or disp. all others $10,000 or more but more under $,100,000
• Jordan Thomas, 27, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, failure to appear
• Cherrie Haile, 48, Barlow, KY, failure to appear
• Daniel Damrell, 28, Richmond, criminal possession of a forged instrument 1st degree
• Steven Stamper, 51, Berea, probation violation (for felony offense)
Katherine Turner, 42, Waco, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1 offense (cocaine), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia (2 counts), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin) (2 counts), trafficking in controlled substance 3rd degree 1st offense (>or eaual to 20 but < or equal to 120 D.U. drug unspecific), persistent felony offender I, failure to appear
Oct. 28
• Tonya Lynch, 39, Richmond, failure to appear
• Christina Abrams, 51, Waco, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, promoting contraband 1st degree
• Evan Fralix, 21, Lexington, fugitive from another state-warrant required, burglary 2nd degree, receiving stolen property under $500, possession of marijuana
• Ighodaro Ezhaunaai, 23, Lexington, burglary 2nd degree, receiving stolen property under $500, possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (carfentanil or fentanyl derivative), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband 1st degree
• Kerohn William, 18, Lexington, burglary 2nd degree, receiving stolen property under $500, possession of marijuana
• Rebekah Moran, 43, local, buy/possess-drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Anthony Cornelison, 54, Annville, promoting contraband 2nd degree, buy/possess-drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Teandrea Newcomb, 20, Lexington, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, criminal trespassing 2nd degree
• Thomas Parks, 51, Richmond, failure to appear
• Christian Rider, 25, Richmond, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (2 counts), receiving stolen property (firearm), trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz. ) 1st offense endangering the welfare of a minor
• Meagan Mounce, 32, Richmond, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), receiving stolen property (firearm), endangering the welfare of a minor
• Elicia Cooper, 33, Richmond, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), tampering with physical evidence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.