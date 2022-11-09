Madison County Detention Center: October 27 - 30, 2022

Oct. 27
• James B. Gullett, 29, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Jacob Rose, 25, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jeremiah Wilson, 35, Richmond: hold for court
• Penny L. Caldwell, 55, not given: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Scott Brewer, 43, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Javeon Williams, 20, Ft. Mitchell, Alabama: fugitive from another state – warrant required; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02 - .07; careless driving; resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); possession of marijuana; wanton endangerment, 2nd degree – police officer
• Kurtis Huxtable, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• David A. Shepherd, 43, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12
• Donald Cleveland Isaacs, 56, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Courtney Crabtree, 26, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Kathryn Saylor Price, 25, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Charity King, 46, Richmond: failure to appear
Oct. 28
• Henry Coffey, 42, Irvine: speeding, 17 mph over limit; excessive windshield/window tinting; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 2nd; persistent felony offender II
• Angela Michelle Newton, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
• James Rollins, 32, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Timothy Carter, 27, Mt. Sterling: probation violation – for technical offense (2 counts)
• Kenneth Adams, 42, Vine Court: serving time
• George Murphy, 51, Liberty: serving time
• Sylvia A. Whittamore, 53, Richmond: parole violation – for technical offense
• Kayla Knuckles, 28, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear; probation violation – for technical offense
• Brandy Bowman, 45, not given: failure to appear
• Justin Banks, 23, Berea: flagrant non-support; failure to appear
• Jeffrey Hearington, 33, Radcliff: failure to appear
• Rachelle Turner, 32, Lexington: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Leona Burns, 53, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years of age or under (facilitation)
• Meagan Alyssa Brown, 25, Richmond: criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years of age or under
• Heather Payne, 35, Mt. Vernon: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
Oct. 29
• Lora Jean Collins, 39, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Amber Paige Whittamore, 31, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Alex Workman, 20, Berea: failure to appear
• Matthew Stevens, 39, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana
• Lora Jean Collins, 39, Richmond; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Trevor F Smith, 27, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Todd Holden, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Joshua Lee Eversole, 41, Sadieville: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); assault, 4th degree (minor injury); strangulation, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Jeffery L. Lanham, 61, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)
• Justino Beciez, 50, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
Oct. 30
• Dillon Strickland, 30, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Zachary Chase Duncan, 19, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02 - .07
• Quevontae D. Adams, 18, Louisville: possession of marijuana; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear
• Darrin Pingleton, 29, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Larry Ryan Dunaway, 44, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Scott Dale Ramsey, 49, Richmond: failure to appear
• Richard Todd Johnson, 46, Crab Orchard: failure to appear
• Loretta Michelle Sizemore, 37, Richmond: failure to appear (5 counts)
• Rhonda Gail Marcum – Ray, 45, Morehead: serving parole violation warrant
• Derek Amburgey, 35, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
