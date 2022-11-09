Madison County Detention Center: October 27 - 30, 2022

Oct. 27

• James B. Gullett, 29, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Jacob Rose, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Jeremiah Wilson, 35, Richmond:  hold for court

• Penny L. Caldwell, 55, not given:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Scott Brewer, 43, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Javeon Williams, 20, Ft. Mitchell, Alabama:  fugitive from another state – warrant required; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02 - .07; careless driving; resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); possession of marijuana; wanton endangerment, 2nd degree – police officer

• Kurtis Huxtable, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• David A. Shepherd, 43, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12

• Donald Cleveland Isaacs, 56, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Courtney Crabtree, 26, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Kathryn Saylor Price, 25, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Charity King, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

Oct. 28

• Henry Coffey, 42, Irvine:  speeding, 17 mph over limit; excessive windshield/window tinting; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating vehicle under the influence of substance(s) – 2nd; persistent felony offender II

• Angela Michelle Newton, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James Rollins, 32, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Timothy Carter, 27, Mt. Sterling:  probation violation – for technical offense (2 counts)

• Kenneth Adams, 42, Vine Court:  serving time

• George Murphy, 51, Liberty:  serving time

• Sylvia A. Whittamore, 53, Richmond:  parole violation – for technical offense

• Kayla Knuckles, 28, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear; probation violation – for technical offense

• Brandy Bowman, 45, not given:  failure to appear

• Justin Banks, 23, Berea:  flagrant non-support; failure to appear

• Jeffrey Hearington, 33, Radcliff:  failure to appear

• Rachelle Turner, 32, Lexington:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Leona Burns, 53, Richmond:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years of age or under (facilitation)

• Meagan Alyssa Brown, 25, Richmond:  criminal abuse, 1st degree – child 12 years of age or under

• Heather Payne, 35, Mt. Vernon:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

Oct. 29

• Lora Jean Collins, 39, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Amber Paige Whittamore, 31, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Alex Workman, 20, Berea:  failure to appear

• Matthew Stevens, 39, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 2nd; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana

• Lora Jean Collins, 39, Richmond; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Trevor F Smith, 27, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Todd Holden, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Joshua Lee Eversole, 41, Sadieville:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury); assault, 4th degree (minor injury); strangulation, 1st degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Jeffery L. Lanham, 61, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine)

• Justino Beciez, 50, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

Oct. 30

• Dillon Strickland, 30, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Zachary Chase Duncan, 19, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol under 21 years of age .02 - .07

• Quevontae D. Adams, 18, Louisville:  possession of marijuana; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines; failure to appear

• Darrin Pingleton, 29, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st 

• Larry Ryan Dunaway, 44, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Scott Dale Ramsey, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Richard Todd Johnson, 46, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear

• Loretta Michelle Sizemore, 37, Richmond:  failure to appear (5 counts)

• Rhonda Gail Marcum – Ray, 45, Morehead:  serving parole violation warrant

• Derek Amburgey, 35, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

