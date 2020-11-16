Oct. 29
nWalter Hembree, 27, Mt. Vernon, criminal mischief 3rd degree, criminal trespassing 3rd degree
nMary Rothwell, 57, Lexington, serving bench warrant for court
nDonald Rice, 53, Richmond, failure to appear
nJohn Dishon, 52, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander – resistance to order (2 counts)
Oct. 30
nRicky Slone, 52, Richmond, menacing
nMichael Durham, 46, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 or more but less than $10,000, criminal mischief 3rd degree
nJoshua Willis, 39, Berea, wanton endangerment 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
nWilliam Cornett, 34, Irvine, excessive windshield/window tinting, no operators-moped license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/sec 1st offense, failure to wear seatbelts, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear
nFred Reed, 30, Richmond, failure to appear (4), failure to appear citation for misdemeanor
Oct. 31
nAmanda Helton, 42, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
nStacey Camden, 41, Winchester, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/sec 1st offense, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine),
Nov. 1
nLarry Felton, 46, Manchester, failure to appear, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
nJimmy Lawson, 41, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander/resistance to order (2 counts)
nApril Wells, 41, Richmond, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
nHarold Burns, 42, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor
nJason Blair, 45, not reported, failure to appear (3 counts)
nDonnie Skaggs, 25, Louisville, serving parole violation warrant
nLarry Morrow, 53, Richmond, no operators-moped license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.01(1c) 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, careless driving, promoting contraband 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
nJason Lobe, 49, not reported, public intoxication controlled substance (excluding alcohol), failure to appear
nJoshua Daugherty, 39, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
nThomas Buskirk, 41, Richmond, assault 4th degree (child abuse), terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
Nov.2
nJohnathan Isaacs, 41, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) 1st offense
nChristopher Taylor, 25, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
nCassie Guinn, 32, Berea, probation violation for felony offense, failure to appear
nJames Medders, 40, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot), disorderly conduct 2nd degree,
nOrlando Madriz, 66, Richmond, wanton endangerment 1st, menacing
Nov. 3
nHelen Lucas, 47, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
nVera Walker, 40, Richmond, failure to illuminate head lamps, disregarding traffic control device- traffic light, failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance/sec 1st offense, giving officer falsely identifying information, theft of identity of another w/o consent, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A,010(1A) 1st offense, reckless driving, theft by deception or disp shoplifting under $500 (3 counts), robbery 1st degree, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of legend drug, possession of marijuana
nJames Perkins, 35, Irvine, disregarding a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances (189A.010(1E) 1st
nMelissa Roberts, 40, Morehead, serving parole violation warrant, failure to appear, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
nMartin Moore, 44, Whick, probation violation (for felony offense)
nKaitlyn Moore, 26, Lexington, failure to appear
nKayla Horn, 32, Richmond, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
nTravis Hacker, 41, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
nKourtney Cruse, 24, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) 1st (AGG CIR), failure to produce insurance card
Nov. 4
nElyssa Hoover, 27, Richmond, operating an motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) 1st
nJackie Couch, 53, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
nJamie Eades, 41, Richmond, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1D) 1st
nJefferson Vasques-Grijalva, 22, Richmond, assault 4th degree
Nov. 5
nRamonia Moon, 41, Liberty, failure to appear (2 counts)
nHeather Hacker, 38, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, failure to appear, probation violation for felony offense
nCourtney Shaw, 28, Richmond, failure to appear
nChelsey Geiger, 26, Berea, failure to appear
nRachel Riley, 36, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
nWilliam Harmon, 30, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) 2nd (AGG CIR), failure to wear seat belts, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card
nBradley Still, 26, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear, possession of marijuana
