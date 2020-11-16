Berea jail tracker

Oct. 29

nWalter Hembree, 27, Mt. Vernon, criminal mischief 3rd degree, criminal trespassing 3rd degree

nMary Rothwell, 57, Lexington, serving bench warrant for court

nDonald Rice, 53, Richmond, failure to appear

nJohn Dishon, 52, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander – resistance to order (2 counts)

Oct. 30

nRicky Slone, 52, Richmond, menacing

nMichael Durham, 46, Berea, theft by unlawful taking or disp all others $500 or more but less than $10,000, criminal mischief 3rd degree

nJoshua Willis, 39, Berea, wanton endangerment 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), endangering the welfare of a minor, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

nWilliam Cornett, 34, Irvine, excessive windshield/window tinting, no operators-moped license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/sec 1st offense, failure to wear seatbelts, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear

nFred Reed, 30, Richmond, failure to appear (4), failure to appear citation for misdemeanor

Oct. 31

nAmanda Helton, 42, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

nStacey Camden, 41, Winchester, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/sec 1st offense, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, possession of marijuana, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (> or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine),

Nov. 1

nLarry Felton, 46, Manchester, failure to appear, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor 

nJimmy Lawson, 41, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander/resistance to order (2 counts)

nApril Wells, 41, Richmond, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

nHarold Burns, 42, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor

nJason Blair, 45, not reported, failure to appear (3 counts)

nDonnie Skaggs, 25, Louisville, serving parole violation warrant

nLarry Morrow, 53, Richmond, no operators-moped license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.01(1c) 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, careless driving, promoting contraband 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)

nJason Lobe, 49, not reported, public intoxication controlled substance (excluding alcohol), failure to appear

nJoshua Daugherty, 39, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

nThomas Buskirk, 41, Richmond, assault 4th degree (child abuse), terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

Nov.2

nJohnathan Isaacs, 41, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) 1st offense

nChristopher Taylor, 25, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

nCassie Guinn, 32, Berea, probation violation for felony offense, failure to appear

nJames Medders, 40, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (on foot), disorderly conduct 2nd degree,

nOrlando Madriz, 66, Richmond, wanton endangerment 1st, menacing

Nov. 3

nHelen Lucas, 47, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant

nVera Walker, 40, Richmond, failure to illuminate head lamps, disregarding traffic control device- traffic light, failure of non-owner operator to maintain insurance/sec 1st offense, giving officer falsely identifying information, theft of identity of another w/o consent, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot), resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A,010(1A) 1st offense, reckless driving, theft by deception or disp shoplifting under $500 (3 counts),  robbery 1st degree, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), buy/possess drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of legend drug, possession of marijuana

nJames Perkins, 35, Irvine, disregarding a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances (189A.010(1E) 1st 

nMelissa Roberts, 40, Morehead, serving parole violation warrant, failure to appear, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

nMartin Moore, 44, Whick, probation violation (for felony offense)

nKaitlyn Moore, 26, Lexington, failure to appear

nKayla Horn, 32, Richmond, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia

nTravis Hacker, 41, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

nKourtney Cruse, 24, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) 1st (AGG CIR), failure to produce insurance card

Nov. 4

nElyssa Hoover, 27, Richmond, operating an motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) 1st

nJackie Couch, 53, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

nJamie Eades, 41, Richmond, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1D) 1st

nJefferson Vasques-Grijalva, 22, Richmond, assault 4th degree

Nov. 5

nRamonia Moon, 41, Liberty, failure to appear (2 counts)

nHeather Hacker, 38, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, failure to appear, probation violation for felony offense

nCourtney Shaw, 28, Richmond, failure to appear

nChelsey Geiger, 26, Berea, failure to appear

nRachel Riley, 36, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), buy/possess drug paraphernalia

nWilliam Harmon, 30, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189A.010(1A) 2nd (AGG CIR), failure to wear seat belts, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card

nBradley Still, 26, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear, possession of marijuana

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you