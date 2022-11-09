Oct. 31

• Johnny W. Dunaway, 45, Berea:  failure to appear

• William Kelly, 31, Irvine:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana

• Chad L. Richardson, 42, Irvine:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Roger E. Saddler, 44, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Bobby L. Stewart, 53, Berea:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Jessica N. Townsend, 43, Irvine:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (hydrocodone); failure to appear

• Amber Puckett, 31, Irvine:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Aaron Brown, 27, Richmond:  criminal abuse – 1st degree – child 12 years of age or under

• David D. Marcum, 39, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); wanton endangerment  - 1st degree – police officer; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; terroristic threatening – 1st degree; resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal mischief, 3rd degree

• Brandon Devaughn Smith, 41, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Emily Candace Helton, 29, Gray:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others

• Craig A. Taylor, 34, Richmond:  hold for court

• Dillon B. Willoughby, 25, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ray Alexander, 52, Richmond:  resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear; theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts); criminal possession of a forged instrument – 2nd degree

Nov. 1

• Jimmy D. McCreary, 50, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Dawn Cruse, 48, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Thomas Edward Rison, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Amber Paige Whittamore, 31, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Monica Ramirez Blake, 28, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .01 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle

• Gale L. Dorman, 68, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Elmer Kidd, 51, Richmond:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Robert D. McKinney, 68, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Robert Hurst, 68, Harrodsburg:  possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 4th or greater (aggravated circumstances); driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances)

• Melissa Dawn Osborne, 42, Berea:  flagrant non-support

• Brandon Johnson, 36, Hazard:  serving time

• Janet Wyatt, 40, Stanford:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for felony offense)

• Marie Crutcher, 49, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; failure to appear (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting

• Harley Hall, 21, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Joshua Freitas, 30, Nicholasville:  failure to appear

• Christopher Woodward, 36, Nicholasville:  hold for court

• Jessica Elizabeth Kincaid, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear; probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Ahmend Abdoulahi, 21, Louisville:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)

• Lora Jean Collins, 39, Richmond:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

Nov. 2

• Gary C. Minter, 54, Lexington:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Donald Hurt, 62, Irvine:  probation violation (for technical offense)

• William Joseph Jones, 39, Winchester:  failure to appear

• Paul Ferrell, 39 Georgetown:  failure to appear; wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Thomas Eldridge Simmons, 56, Richmond:  hold for court

• Billy Pence, 42, Eubank:  failure to appear (2 counts); burglary, 3rd degree, persistent felony offender I; criminal mischief, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Less Burgess, 50, Richmond:  hold for court

• Gregory Scott Sizemore, 35, McKee:  hold for court

