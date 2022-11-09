Oct. 31
• Johnny W. Dunaway, 45, Berea: failure to appear
• William Kelly, 31, Irvine: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana
• Chad L. Richardson, 42, Irvine: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Roger E. Saddler, 44, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Bobby L. Stewart, 53, Berea: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Jessica N. Townsend, 43, Irvine: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (hydrocodone); failure to appear
• Amber Puckett, 31, Irvine: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Aaron Brown, 27, Richmond: criminal abuse – 1st degree – child 12 years of age or under
• David D. Marcum, 39, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); wanton endangerment - 1st degree – police officer; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; terroristic threatening – 1st degree; resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal mischief, 3rd degree
• Brandon Devaughn Smith, 41, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Emily Candace Helton, 29, Gray: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others
• Craig A. Taylor, 34, Richmond: hold for court
• Dillon B. Willoughby, 25, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ray Alexander, 52, Richmond: resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear; theft by deception – include cold checks $1,000 but less than $10,000 (2 counts); criminal possession of a forged instrument – 2nd degree
Nov. 1
• Jimmy D. McCreary, 50, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Dawn Cruse, 48, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Thomas Edward Rison, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
• Amber Paige Whittamore, 31, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Monica Ramirez Blake, 28, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .01 – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle
• Gale L. Dorman, 68, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Elmer Kidd, 51, Richmond: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Robert D. McKinney, 68, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Robert Hurst, 68, Harrodsburg: possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 4th or greater (aggravated circumstances); driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense (aggravated circumstances)
• Melissa Dawn Osborne, 42, Berea: flagrant non-support
• Brandon Johnson, 36, Hazard: serving time
• Janet Wyatt, 40, Stanford: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); probation violation (for felony offense)
• Marie Crutcher, 49, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; failure to appear (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting
• Harley Hall, 21, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Joshua Freitas, 30, Nicholasville: failure to appear
• Christopher Woodward, 36, Nicholasville: hold for court
• Jessica Elizabeth Kincaid, 36, Richmond: failure to appear; probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Ahmend Abdoulahi, 21, Louisville: assault, 4th degree dating violence (no visible injury)
• Lora Jean Collins, 39, Richmond: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
Nov. 2
• Gary C. Minter, 54, Lexington: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Donald Hurt, 62, Irvine: probation violation (for technical offense)
• William Joseph Jones, 39, Winchester: failure to appear
• Paul Ferrell, 39 Georgetown: failure to appear; wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Thomas Eldridge Simmons, 56, Richmond: hold for court
• Billy Pence, 42, Eubank: failure to appear (2 counts); burglary, 3rd degree, persistent felony offender I; criminal mischief, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Less Burgess, 50, Richmond: hold for court
• Gregory Scott Sizemore, 35, McKee: hold for court
