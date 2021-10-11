Madison County Detention Center October 7, 2021

• Adam Holt, 36, Berea: failure to appear
• Darrell Stamper, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Charles Holtz, 43, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Daniel Riddell, 45, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Travis Asher, 29, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Virgil Sell, 48, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Hobert McKinney, 43, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st
• Bryan Hopkins, 54, Lexington: failure to appear
• Amy Bingham, 41, Annville: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Brandon Riddell, 32, Irvine: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear (2 counts)
• Laura Koch, 39, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Darren Adams, 37, Sanders: failure to appear
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.