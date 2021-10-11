Madison County Detention Center October 7, 2021

• Adam Holt, 36, Berea:  failure to appear

• Darrell Stamper, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Charles Holtz, 43, Berea:  serving parole violation warrant

• Daniel Riddell, 45, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Travis Asher, 29, Richmond:  parole violation (for technical violation)

• Virgil Sell, 48, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Hobert McKinney, 43, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st

• Bryan Hopkins, 54, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Amy Bingham, 41, Annville:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Brandon Riddell, 32, Irvine:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; failure to appear (2 counts)

• Laura Koch, 39, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Darren Adams, 37, Sanders:  failure to appear

Recommended for you