Oct. 8
• Daryll Hedges, 36, Berea, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Thomas Estes, 31, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Chad Phillips, 22, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts), promoting contraband- 1st degree, drug paraphernalia- buy/possess, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)
• Scott Newton, 29, Waco, theft by failure make required disp of property greater than $500 but less than $10,000
• Robert Schuiler Coney, 32, Richmond, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Elvin J. Dyer, 56, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, terroristic threaten- ing, 3rd degree
• Stephen Daffron, 68, Berea, failure to appear
• Ernest Davenport, 50, Sandgap, probation viola- tion (for felony offense), probation violation (for technical violation)
Oct. 9
• Dylan Masters, 22, Richmond, fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle, trafficking in marijuana (8 oz to less than 5 pounds) 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree-hallucinogen, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1D)-1st, improper turning, disregarding traffic control device-traffic light, speeding 26 mph or greater
over speed limit, disregarding stop sign, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, improper passing
Austin Shearer, 18, Stanford, failure to appear
• Orville Steven Richard- son, 37, Richmond, assault, 2nd degree, unlawful imprisonment-1st degree
• Darnell Butler, 35, Cattletsburg, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Ethan Smith, 19, Richmond, assault 4th degree (minor injury), unlawful imprisonment-1st degree
• Robert Fletcher, 56, Frankfort, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Lonnie Clemmons, 55, Mt. Vernon, failure of non- owner operator to maintain required insurance/sec (1st offense), no registration plates, no registration receipt, driving under the influence on suspended license-2nd offense, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 (189.010(1A) 4th or greater (AGG CIR); Possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, failure to wear seat belts, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Kimberly Moore, 50, Irvine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance (189.010(1C)- 1st (AGG CIR), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree-drug unspecified,
Oct. 10
• Sarah Blackford, 26, Lexington, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Rick Manalastas, 29, Richmond, rape 2nd degree-no force, sodomy 2nd degree
• Bryce McDaniel, 19, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Amber Babor, 32, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Oct. 11
• Angela Gentry, 44, Orlando, serving parole violation warrant
• Jacob Kerr, 20, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense), disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest, menacing, assault 3rd degree-police officer or probation officer, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Pershing Smallwood, 49, Berea, failure to appear
Oct. 12
• Curtis Sparks, 35, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
• Johnathan Davis, 25, Richmond, failure to appear
• Curtis Broughton, 29, McKee. Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd or greater offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree- drug
unspecified
• Byron Franzell, 19, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (ex- cludes alcohol), possession of marijuana
• Robert Hearn, 36, Richmond, trafficking in con- trolled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (less than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), trafficking in controlled substance 1st offense (carafentanil or fentanyl derivatives), buy/ possess drug paraphernalia, trafficking in controlled sub- stance 1st degree 1st offense (less than or equal to 10 D.U. Drug Unspecified), trafficking in marijuana (less than
8 oz) 1st offense, trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (less than or equal to 4 grams cocaine)
• James Rollins, 30, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
• Tamara Rader, 26, Richmond, serving parole violation warrant
Oct. 13
• Jeff King, 42, Richmond, possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (hero- in), rear license not illuminated
• Charity King, 44, Berea, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Jaloni Andrews, 30, Richmond, bail jumping 1st degree, persistent felony
offender I, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor 2 counts
• Bobbi Evans, 37, Richmond, probation violation (for felony offense)
• Teddy Hacker, 34, Richmond, failure to wear seat belts, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer
of motor vehicle, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts)
• Gary Brock, 52, Berea, alcohol intoxication in public place 3rd or greater offense in 12 months
Oct. 14
• Austin Lamb, 27, Richmond, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Katrina Justice, 36, Richmond, failure to appear
• Brad Lefurgy, 47, Richmond, wanton endanger- ment 1st degree, prostitu- tion
• Dashanna Lakes, 35, Waco, probation violation (for felony offense)(5 counts), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), promoting contraband 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence,
• Jeremy Burton, 33, Shepherdsville, manufacturing methamphetamine 1st degree, burglary, 2nd degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine),
