Madison County Detention Center: October 8, 2021

• Stacie Ollig, 20, Glasgow: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); harassment – physical contact – no injury
• Nicholas Owens, 21, Burkesville: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest
• Garrett Hyatt, 21, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Gary Miller, 59, Irvine: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Tori Fields, 23, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited
• Dylan Minch, 29, Richmond: serving time
• Kenneth Begley, 41, Berea: failure to appear
• Brandon Queen, 39, Waco: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Jack Kellerman, 54, Berea: strangulation, 1st degree
• JoAnn Isaacs, 55, Berea: failure to appear
