Madison County Detention Center: October 8, 2021

• Stacie Ollig, 20, Glasgow:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); harassment – physical contact – no injury

• Nicholas Owens, 21, Burkesville:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense); resisting arrest

• Garrett Hyatt, 21, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Gary Miller, 59, Irvine:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Tori Fields, 23, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited

• Dylan Minch, 29, Richmond:  serving time

• Kenneth Begley, 41, Berea:  failure to appear

• Brandon Queen, 39, Waco:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Jack Kellerman, 54, Berea:  strangulation, 1st degree

• JoAnn Isaacs, 55, Berea:  failure to appear

