Madison County Detention Center: October 9, 2021

• Taylor Miracle, 27, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card

• Brenna Adams, 42, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Clayton Benton, 21, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; no registration plates

• Johnny Beshears, 46, Stanford:  operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; bail jumping, 1st degree; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts); failure to appear

• Amanda Powell, 46, Berea:  failure to appear

• Kevin Cain, 48, Richmond:  criminal mischief, 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Daniel Hunsucker, 34, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree- drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear

• Craig Sinclair, 19, St. Augustine, Florida:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000

• Brandi Owens, 41, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Deborah McLaughlin, 48, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st (aggravated circumstances); criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

