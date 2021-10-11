Madison County Detention Center: October 9, 2021

• Taylor Miracle, 27, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card
• Brenna Adams, 42, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Clayton Benton, 21, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st; no registration plates
• Johnny Beshears, 46, Stanford: operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; bail jumping, 1st degree; non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines (2 counts); failure to appear
• Amanda Powell, 46, Berea: failure to appear
• Kevin Cain, 48, Richmond: criminal mischief, 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Daniel Hunsucker, 34, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree- drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear
• Craig Sinclair, 19, St. Augustine, Florida: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 but less than $10,000
• Brandi Owens, 41, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Deborah McLaughlin, 48, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st (aggravated circumstances); criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
