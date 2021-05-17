Madison County Detention Center Recap: April 29 - May 1, 2021

April 29

  Adrianna Reams, 21, Mt. Vernon, KY:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Pamela Gray, 52, Waco:  receiving stolen property under $10,000; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st

• George Smith, 45, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree

• Jonathan Messer, 36, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor; burglary, 3rd degree

• Christopher Cunningham, 42, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)

• Christopher Estepp, 43, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Kimberly Downs, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Chasity Thomas, 32, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000

• Delora Hurt, 37, Waco:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

April 30

• James Upton, 66, Paint Lick, KY:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Jennifer Shanks, 36, Berea, failure to appear

• Zachary Copley, 27, Saint Cloud, MN:  failure to appear

• Lowell Carter, 24, Richmond:  improper turning; improperly on left side of road; reckless driving; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; disregarding a stop sign

• Lacy Rachford, 20, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; possession of marijuana

• Johnathon Ball, 30, Richmond: burglary, 3rd degree; engaging in organized crime

• Jacob Cain, 22, Berea, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Suzanne Rice, 49, Georgetown, KY:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

• Chad Connor, 42, Waco:  no registration plates; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); prescription contains substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Bande Gilbert, 46, Richmond, no operator’s – moped license; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to provide insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Douglas Ezel, 53, Berea: possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor

• Floyd Espey, 36, Manchester, KY:  failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear

• Taylor Isaacs, 23, Richmond:  receiving stolen property (firearm); wanton endangerment – 1st degree

May 1

• Yon Mullins, 35, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

• Carey Powell, 21, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; improper turning; careless turning; excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to wear seatbelt; failure to produce insurance card

• Darius Martin, 24, Richmond:  trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; menacing; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Jessica Daughtery, 48, Richmond:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear

• Derrick Hager, 18, Richmond: wanton endangerment-1st degree

• Robert Hawkins, 42, Elizabethtown:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

• Steven Miller, 31, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol) 

