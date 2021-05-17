Madison County Detention Center Recap: April 29 - May 1, 2021

April 29
• Adrianna Reams, 21, Mt. Vernon, KY: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Pamela Gray, 52, Waco: receiving stolen property under $10,000; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st
• George Smith, 45, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree
• Jonathan Messer, 36, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor; burglary, 3rd degree
• Christopher Cunningham, 42, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Christopher Estepp, 43, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Kimberly Downs, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Chasity Thomas, 32, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order; theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others $500 or more but under $10,000
• Delora Hurt, 37, Waco: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
April 30
• James Upton, 66, Paint Lick, KY: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Jennifer Shanks, 36, Berea, failure to appear
• Zachary Copley, 27, Saint Cloud, MN: failure to appear
• Lowell Carter, 24, Richmond: improper turning; improperly on left side of road; reckless driving; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; disregarding a stop sign
• Lacy Rachford, 20, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; possession of marijuana
• Johnathon Ball, 30, Richmond: burglary, 3rd degree; engaging in organized crime
• Jacob Cain, 22, Berea, possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Suzanne Rice, 49, Georgetown, KY: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Chad Connor, 42, Waco: no registration plates; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); prescription contains substance not in proper container, 1st offense; possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Bande Gilbert, 46, Richmond, no operator’s – moped license; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to provide insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Douglas Ezel, 53, Berea: possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor
• Floyd Espey, 36, Manchester, KY: failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st (aggravated circumstances); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft of identity of another without consent; failure to appear
• Taylor Isaacs, 23, Richmond: receiving stolen property (firearm); wanton endangerment – 1st degree
May 1
• Yon Mullins, 35, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 10 D.U. drug unspecified); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
• Carey Powell, 21, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; possession of marijuana; improper turning; careless turning; excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to wear seatbelt; failure to produce insurance card
• Darius Martin, 24, Richmond: trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), 1st offense; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; menacing; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Jessica Daughtery, 48, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear
• Derrick Hager, 18, Richmond: wanton endangerment-1st degree
• Robert Hawkins, 42, Elizabethtown: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Steven Miller, 31, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
