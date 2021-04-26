Madison County Detention Center Recap: April 6 - 9

April 8
• Carlos Gomez, 34, Lexington, KY, no registration plates, no registration receipt, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security
• Nicholas McCollum, 31, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), menacing, assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer
• Gerald Burson, 43, Many, MD, criminal mischief 3rd degree, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Hunter Terrill, 21, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, failure to appear
• Patricia Peters, 67, Richmond, failure to appear
• Donald Cunliffe, 60, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Beverly Pacheco, 41, Richmond, careless driving, license to be in possession, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)
• Isaiah Harvey, 23, Irvine, KY, Arson 2nd degree
• Nancy Damrell, 45, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), illegal possession of a legend drug, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, prescription controlled substance not in proper container
• James Davis, 50, Richmond, failure to appear
April 9
• David Tye, 41, Richmond, assault 4th degree dating violence (minor injury), alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offenses
• Christopher Terrill, 31, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), trafficking in a controlled substance 3rd degree 1st offense
• John Wilty, 27, Burksville, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Kristin Napier, 35, Berea, probation violation – for felony offense
• Ricky Cunliffe, 36, Berea, burglary 2nd degree, criminal mischief, 1st degree
• Heather Hensley, 39, Corbin, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Michael Blythe, 41, Lexington, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, failure to wear seatbelts, no registration receipt, no registration plates, failure to produce insurance cards
• William Wilson, 45, Richmond, no registration plates, failure to wear seatbelt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Nathan Hisle, 27, Waco, KY, failure to appear
• Bradley Means, 38, Richmond, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, failure to appear
• Shannon Riley, 47, Paint Lick, probation violation – for felony offense
• Amanda Whittamore, 33, not given, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
April 10
• William Robertson, 56, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st
• Fredrick Williams, 39, Richmond, (charges pending)
• Stephanie Battle, 45, Richmond, failure to appear
• Kelvin Battle, 37, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Logan Reed, 32, Richmond, criminal mischief 1st degree, tampering with prisoner monitoring device, escape 2nd degree, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor offense
• Bobby Horn, 36, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, no registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Shane Vance, 41, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), failure to appear
• Willie Hunter, 52, Crab Orchard, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury, unauthorized use of motor vehicle 1st offense
• Jesse Bowling, 46, Winchester, KY, driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, no registration plates
• Steven Nsubuga, 39, Richmond, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Forest Manges, 39, Berea, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render assistance, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, failure to produce insurance card
• James Neeley, 48, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Andrew Simpson, 43, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.