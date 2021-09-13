Madison County Detention Center Recap: August 26 - 28, 2021

August 26
• Adron McKinney, 44, Broadhead: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Joey Van Leeuwen, 41, Skowhegan, Maine: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Jordan Smither, 29, Lexington: tampering with prisoner monitoring device; criminal mischief 3rd degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st
• wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); giving officers false identifying information; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot)
• Timothy Huggins, 38, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Antonio Smither, 46, Lexington: possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Megan Campbell, 23, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Logan Young, 25, Irvine: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear (4 counts)
• Jakob Williams, 20, Berea: criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of burglary tools, criminal littering
• Brittney Hensley, 31, Richmond: speeding 14 mph over the limit; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; obstruction and/or windshield; giving officers false identifying information
• Patricia Keith, 49, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Ashley Newman, 36, Irvine: failure to appear
• Frankie Cope, 34, Stamping Ground: careless driving; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,00; giving officer false identifying information (2 counts); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license. Failure to produce insurance card; improper display of registration plates; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – Auto- $500 or more but under $10,000
• Brandon Davidson, 36, McKee: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Heather Waters, 34, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
• Kristi Hull, 24, Richmond: serving bench warrant for court
• Adam Tudor, 33, Sandgap: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Donald Roe, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Hannah Bridges, 24, Louisville: non- payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Emily Doolin, 22, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury)
• Brandon Ness, 19, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; possession of marijuana
• Anthony Roberts, 23, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
August 27
• David Northern, 35, Berea: burglary, 2nd degree
• Kristopher Cottrell, 41, Richmond: failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Kadesha Penman, 27, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Kristen Cates, 33, Richmond: one headlight; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; theft of identity of another without consent; probation violation (for felony offense)
• Sarah Hooker, 35, Columbus, Ohio: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• William Helton, 49, Winchester: failure to appear
• Anthony Peterson, 51, Richmond: failure to appear
• Linda Gadd, 31, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Tina Cody, 52, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of. A controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear
• Joshua Delarosa, 35, Richmond: failure to appear
• Shelley Perry, 62, Waco: serving bench warrant for court
• Melissa Beebout, 56, Richmond: failure to appear
• Danny Fritz, 54, Waco: public in toxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• William Martin, 56, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
August 28
• Angela Edington, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kenneth Bolden, 57, Fountain Inn, South Carolina: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Steven Napier, 38, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Jason Vaughn, 46, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Harold Craft, 51, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Alena Lakes, 44, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Roy Johnson, 61, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)
• Scott Harp, 31, Winchester: failure to appear
• Melissa Buscher, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Roderick Smith, 38, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000; receiving stolen property (firearm)
• Joshua Dixon, 37, Berea: failure to appear
• Jeffrey Tarter, 23, Berea: strangulation 1st degree; assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
