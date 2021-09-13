Madison County Detention Center Recap: August 26 - 28, 2021

August 26

• Adron McKinney, 44, Broadhead:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Joey Van Leeuwen, 41, Skowhegan, Maine:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Jordan Smither, 29, Lexington:  tampering with prisoner monitoring device; criminal mischief 3rd degree; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance -1st

• wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); giving officers false identifying information; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot)

• Timothy Huggins, 38, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Antonio Smither, 46, Lexington:  possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Megan Campbell, 23, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Logan Young, 25, Irvine:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; failure to appear (4 counts)

• Jakob Williams, 20, Berea:  criminal mischief, 3rd degree; possession of burglary tools, criminal littering

• Brittney Hensley, 31, Richmond:  speeding 14 mph over the limit; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; obstruction and/or windshield; giving officers false identifying information

• Patricia Keith, 49, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Ashley Newman, 36, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Frankie Cope, 34, Stamping Ground:  careless driving; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,00; giving officer false identifying information (2 counts); operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license. Failure to produce insurance card; improper display of registration plates; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – firearm; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – Auto- $500 or more but under $10,000

• Brandon Davidson, 36, McKee: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Heather Waters, 34, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

• Kristi Hull, 24, Richmond:  serving bench warrant for court

• Adam Tudor, 33, Sandgap:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Donald Roe, 43, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Hannah Bridges, 24, Louisville:  non- payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Emily Doolin, 22, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury)

• Brandon Ness, 19, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; possession of marijuana

• Anthony Roberts, 23, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

August 27

• David Northern, 35, Berea:  burglary, 2nd degree

• Kristopher Cottrell, 41, Richmond: failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Kadesha Penman, 27, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Kristen Cates, 33, Richmond:  one headlight; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; theft of identity of another without consent; probation violation (for felony offense)

• Sarah Hooker, 35, Columbus, Ohio:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• William Helton, 49, Winchester:  failure to appear

• Anthony Peterson, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Linda Gadd, 31, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Tina Cody, 52, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of. A controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to appear

• Joshua Delarosa, 35, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Shelley Perry, 62, Waco:  serving bench warrant for court

• Melissa Beebout, 56, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Danny Fritz, 54, Waco:  public in toxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• William Martin, 56, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

August 28

• Angela Edington, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kenneth Bolden, 57, Fountain Inn, South Carolina:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Steven Napier, 38, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Jason Vaughn, 46, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Harold Craft, 51, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Alena Lakes, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Roy Johnson, 61, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses)

• Scott Harp, 31, Winchester:  failure to appear

• Melissa Buscher, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Roderick Smith, 38, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000; receiving stolen property (firearm)

• Joshua Dixon, 37, Berea:  failure to appear

• Jeffrey Tarter, 23, Berea:  strangulation 1st degree; assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

