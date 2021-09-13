Madison County Detention Center Recap: August 29 - September 1, 2021

August 29
• Faith Thornburg, 29, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
• Anthony Hicks, 33, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Richard Young, 35, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); menacing; strangulation, 1st degree, unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree
• Lesley Hearing, 25, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); menacing; assault, 4th degree (minor injury); harassing communications; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Michael Hatton, 40, Irvine: serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Timothy Duncan, 39, Berea: receiving stolen property under $500
• Kewuan Simpson, 27, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle prohibited
• SHyler Merida, 26, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Adam Sniff, 36, Berea: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree
• Melissa Isaacs, 44, Irvine: failure to appear
• Robin Oliver, 38, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 3rd (aggravated circumstances); driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; no registration plates
• Dean Smith, 34, Waco: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Harold Gilbert, 54, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Donna Sullivan, 44, Berea: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
• Danny Branham, 40, Berea: assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)
August 30
• Gary Lamb, 59, Berea: failure to appear
• Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Janie Callahan, 54, Richmond: failure to appear
• Patrick Lamb, 42, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Tommy Crain, 33, Lexington: receiving stolen property under $500
• Ricky Judd, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others
• Tiffany Epps, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
• Carson Abner, 19, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
• Dominque Hamilton, 29, Lexington: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
August 31
• Heather Stamper, 28, Richmond: failure to appear
• Eric McElroy, 45, Irvine: failure to appear
• Johnna Higgins, 35, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear (3 counts)
• Eric Powell, 42, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear (3 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Penny Gayhart, 53, Lexington: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Zachary Baugh, 21, McKee: failure to appear
• James Slagle, 49, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• Charles Owens, 30, Richmond: possession of matter portraying sex act performed by a minor, 1st offense (OBS)
September 1
• David Madden, 65, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear
• Jessica Coffey, 38, Berea: failure to appear
• Robert Wilbur, 40, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; failure to wear seatbelts; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree; speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; reckless driving; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to appear; burglary, 3rd degree
• Jason Gray, 43, Dayton, Ohio: hold for court
• William Sowder, 20, Berea: no registration plates; no registration receipt; license to be in possession; no operators – moped license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on a suspended or revoked operators’ license; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; failure to appear
• Wiley Burns, 73, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Carl Bowser, 39, Richmond: failure to appear
