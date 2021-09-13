Madison County Detention Center Recap: August 29 - September 1, 2021

August 29

• Faith Thornburg, 29, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury

• Anthony Hicks, 33, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Richard Young, 35, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); menacing; strangulation, 1st degree, unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree

• Lesley Hearing, 25, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); menacing; assault, 4th degree (minor injury); harassing communications; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Michael Hatton, 40, Irvine:  serving parole violation warrant; failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Timothy Duncan, 39, Berea:  receiving stolen property under $500

• Kewuan Simpson, 27, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle prohibited

• SHyler Merida, 26, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Adam Sniff, 36, Berea:  criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Melissa Isaacs, 44, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Robin Oliver, 38, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 3rd (aggravated circumstances); driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; no registration plates

• Dean Smith, 34, Waco:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Harold Gilbert, 54, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Donna Sullivan, 44, Berea:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

• Danny Branham, 40, Berea:  assault, 4th degree dating violence (minor injury)

August 30

• Gary Lamb, 59, Berea: failure to appear

• Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Janie Callahan, 54, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Patrick Lamb, 42, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Tommy Crain, 33, Lexington:  receiving stolen property under $500

• Ricky Judd, 59, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offenses); theft by unlawful taking or disposition all others

• Tiffany Epps, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Carson Abner, 19, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st (aggravated circumstances); possession of an open beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation

• Dominque Hamilton, 29, Lexington:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

August 31

• Heather Stamper, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Eric McElroy, 45, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Johnna Higgins, 35, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear (3 counts)

• Eric Powell, 42, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear (3 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Penny Gayhart, 53, Lexington:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Zachary Baugh, 21, McKee:  failure to appear

• James Slagle, 49, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• Charles Owens, 30, Richmond:  possession of matter portraying sex act performed by a minor, 1st offense (OBS)

September 1

• David Madden, 65, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear

• Jessica Coffey, 38, Berea:  failure to appear

• Robert Wilbur, 40, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; failure to wear seatbelts; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment – 1st degree; speeding 26 mph or greater over limit; reckless driving; disregarding traffic control device – traffic light; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; failure to appear; burglary, 3rd degree

• Jason Gray, 43, Dayton, Ohio:  hold for court

• William Sowder, 20, Berea:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; license to be in possession; no operators – moped license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on a suspended or revoked operators’ license; failure to produce insurance card; failure to wear seat belts; failure to appear

• Wiley Burns, 73, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Carl Bowser, 39, Richmond:  failure to appear

