Madison County Detention Center Recap: August 5 - 7, 2021

Aug. 5

• Fred Reed, 31, Richmond:  no operator’s – moped license; probation violation (for technical violation); receiving stolen property $10,000 or more

 • Thomas Hoffman, 26, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Pepsi Hooker, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Shawn Murphy, 50, Owingsville:  probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear

• Johnny Powell, 27, Berea:  failure to appear

• Terry Smith, 45, Richmond:  

ª Adam Sniff, 36, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

ª James Toler, 50, Berea:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

 

Aug. 6

• Iva Wallace, 49, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order

• Jordan Bailey, 33, not specified; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Joseph Sell, 27, Berea:  failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; license to be in possession; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Samuel Sell, 24, Berea:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Thomas Birl, 51, Richmond:  murder, arson, 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief, 1st degree; receiving stolen property (firearm)

• Tia Chavez, 34, St. Paul, Minnesota:  careless driving; violation of part 395 Federal Safety Regulation – hours of service for drivers; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

 

Aug. 7

• Charles Biggs, 37, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Robert Brown, 36, Crab Orchard:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Justin Swint, 25, Berea:  bigamy

• Amando Diego-Cruz, 22, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place

• Bobby Hensley, 38, Mt. Vernon:  receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Gabriel Shearer, 47, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Shawn Holt, 33, London:  failure to appear, criminal trespassing  - 3rd degree

• Harold Keisling, 45, Williamsburg, failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, reisistance to order

