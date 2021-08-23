Madison County Detention Center Recap: August 5 - 7, 2021

Aug. 5
• Fred Reed, 31, Richmond: no operator’s – moped license; probation violation (for technical violation); receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
• Thomas Hoffman, 26, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Pepsi Hooker, 44, Richmond: failure to appear
• Shawn Murphy, 50, Owingsville: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear
• Johnny Powell, 27, Berea: failure to appear
• Terry Smith, 45, Richmond:
ª Adam Sniff, 36, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
ª James Toler, 50, Berea: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
Aug. 6
• Iva Wallace, 49, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order
• Jordan Bailey, 33, not specified; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joseph Sell, 27, Berea: failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; license to be in possession; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Samuel Sell, 24, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Thomas Birl, 51, Richmond: murder, arson, 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief, 1st degree; receiving stolen property (firearm)
• Tia Chavez, 34, St. Paul, Minnesota: careless driving; violation of part 395 Federal Safety Regulation – hours of service for drivers; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Aug. 7
• Charles Biggs, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Robert Brown, 36, Crab Orchard: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Justin Swint, 25, Berea: bigamy
• Amando Diego-Cruz, 22, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place
• Bobby Hensley, 38, Mt. Vernon: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Gabriel Shearer, 47, Richmond: failure to appear
• Shawn Holt, 33, London: failure to appear, criminal trespassing - 3rd degree
• Harold Keisling, 45, Williamsburg, failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/slander, reisistance to order
