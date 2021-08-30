Madison County Detention Center Recap August 6 - 11

Aug. 5
methamphetamine)
• Samuel Sell, 24, Berea: trafficking in a controlled
• Shawn Holt, 33, London: failure to appear, criminal trespassing - 3rd degree
failure to appear
• Micah Williams, 21,
• Troy Weidman, 49, Rich- mond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
Aug. 11
• Fred Reed, 31, Rich- mond: no operator’s – mo- ped license; probation viola- tion (for technical violation); receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
substance, 1st degree, 1st of- fense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphet- amine)
• Harold Keisling, 45, Wil- liamsburg, failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/ slander, reisistance to order
Berea: possession of mari- juana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public in- toxication – controlled sub- stance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st of- fense (methamphetamine); failure to appear
• Thomas Hoffman, 26, Richmond: operating a mo- tor vehicle under the influ- ence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Thomas Birl, 51, Rich- mond: murder, arson, 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief, 1st degree; receiv- ing stolen property (firearm)
Aug. 8
• Charles Durham, 42, Irvine: trafficking in a con- trolled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than
or equal to 2 grams meth- amphetamine); persistent felony offender I; failure to appear
• Pepsi Hooker, 44, Rich- mond: failure to appear
• No records for this date available from the MCDT.
• Nathan Corder, 18, Richmond: public intoxica- tion – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Charles Denny, 33, Rich- mond: parole violation (for technical violation)
• Shawn Murphy, 50, Ow- ingsville: probation viola- tion (for felony offense); failure to appear
• Tia Chavez, 34, St. Paul, Minnesota: careless driving; violation of part 395 Federal Safety Regulation – hours
Aug. 9
• Kevin Lawson, 45, Rich- mond: failure to appear
• Johnny Powell, 27, Berea: failure to appear
of service for drivers; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/ possess
• Thomas Floyd, 43, Richmond: trafficking in
a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (2 grams or greater metham- phetamine) failure to appear
• Sam Isaacs, 54, Berea: failure to appear; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Alexus Cutshaw, 61, Car- rolton: theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto) under $10,000
• Terry Smith, 45, Rich- mond:
• Diana Shanks, 36, Rich- mond: failure to appear
a Adam Sniff, 36, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Brittany Bingham, 32, Richmond: probation viola- tion (for technical offense)
• Kelly Hardin, 44, Rich- mond: probation violation (for felony offense)
a James Toler, 50, Berea: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Toni Ransdell, 28, Rich- mond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Shawnta Patterson, 46, Berea: probation violation (for technical offense)
• Tyson Watson, 38, Rich- mond: failure to appear
Aug. 6
Aug. 7
• Michael Cornett, Jr., 33, Irvine: failure to appear
• Fredrick Cardeman, 53, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resis- tance to order
• Petrina Blair, 45, Rich- mond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines
• Iva Wallace, 49, Rich- mond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; contempt of court, libel/slander/resis- tance to order
• Charles Biggs, 37, Rich- mond: public intoxica- tion – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Brandon Noe, 40, Hamil- ton, Ohio: criminal trespass- ing – 3rd degree
• Johnathan Jones, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
• Jordan Bailey, 33, not specified; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Robert Brown, 36, Crab Orchard: violation of a Ken- tucky EPO/DVO
• Robert Short, 33, Rich- mond: failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alco- hol .08 – 1st; receiving stolen property under $10,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/ possess; inadequate silencer (muffler); failure to appear
• Joseph Sell, 27, Berea: failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; license to be in possession; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams
• Amando Diego-Cruz, 22, Richmond: alcohol intoxica- tion in a public place
Aug. 10
• Justin Swint, 25, Berea: bigamy
• James Terry, 59, Rich- mond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Bobby Hensley, 38, Mt. Vernon: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Mitchell Wren, 47, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st of- fense (methamphetamine);
• Christopher Terrill, 32, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (ex- cludes alcohol)
