Madison County Detention Center Recap August 6 - 11

Aug. 5

methamphetamine)
• Samuel Sell, 24, Berea: trafficking in a controlled

• Shawn Holt, 33, London: failure to appear, criminal trespassing - 3rd degree

failure to appear
• Micah Williams, 21,

• Troy Weidman, 49, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

Aug. 11

• Fred Reed, 31, Richmond: no operator’s – moped license; probation violation (for technical violation); receiving stolen property $10,000 or more

substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Harold Keisling, 45, Williamsburg, failure to appear; contempt of court, libel/ slander, reisistance to order

Berea: possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); failure to appear

• Thomas Hoffman, 26, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Thomas Birl, 51, Richmond: murder, arson, 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief, 1st degree; receiving stolen property (firearm)

Aug. 8

• Charles Durham, 42, Irvine: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than
or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); persistent felony offender I; failure to appear

• Pepsi Hooker, 44, Richmond: failure to appear

• Nathan Corder, 18, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Charles Denny, 33, Richmond: parole violation (for technical violation)

• Shawn Murphy, 50, Owingsville: probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear

• Tia Chavez, 34, St. Paul, Minnesota: careless driving; violation of part 395 Federal Safety Regulation – hours

Aug. 9

• Kevin Lawson, 45, Richmond: failure to appear

• Johnny Powell, 27, Berea: failure to appear

of service for drivers; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia – buy/ possess

• Thomas Floyd, 43, Richmond: trafficking in
a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (2 grams or greater methamphetamine) failure to appear

• Sam Isaacs, 54, Berea: failure to appear; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Alexus Cutshaw, 61, Carrolton: theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto) under $10,000

• Terry Smith, 45, Richmond:

• Diana Shanks, 36, Richmond: failure to appear

a Adam Sniff, 36, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Brittany Bingham, 32, Richmond: probation violation (for technical offense)

• Kelly Hardin, 44, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)

a James Toler, 50, Berea: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Toni Ransdell, 28, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)

• Shawnta Patterson, 46, Berea: probation violation (for technical offense)

• Tyson Watson, 38, Richmond: failure to appear

Aug. 6

Aug. 7

• Michael Cornett, Jr., 33, Irvine: failure to appear

• Fredrick Cardeman, 53, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Petrina Blair, 45, Richmond: non-payment of court costs, fees, or fines

• Iva Wallace, 49, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; contempt of court, libel/slander/resistance to order

• Charles Biggs, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Brandon Noe, 40, Hamilton, Ohio: criminal trespassing – 3rd degree

• Johnathan Jones, 32, Richmond: failure to appear

• Jordan Bailey, 33, not specified; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Robert Brown, 36, Crab Orchard: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Robert Short, 33, Richmond: failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; receiving stolen property under $10,000; drug paraphernalia – buy/ possess; inadequate silencer (muffler); failure to appear

• Joseph Sell, 27, Berea: failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; license to be in possession; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams

• Amando Diego-Cruz, 22, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place

Aug. 10

• Justin Swint, 25, Berea: bigamy

• James Terry, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Bobby Hensley, 38, Mt. Vernon: receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Mitchell Wren, 47, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine);

• Christopher Terrill, 32, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

