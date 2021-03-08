Madison County Detention Center Recap February 18 - February 21, 2021

ichmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances – 1st, possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense
• Leonard Dryer, 30, Waco, theft by failing to make required disposition of property $500 < $10,000
• Joshua Freitas, 28, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses, possession of marijuana, buy/sell drug paraphernalia
Feb. 19
• Danny Brewer, 58, Richmond, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor)
• Amanda Carr, 37, New Richmond, Ohio, theft by deception - including cold checks under $500
• Clayton Wooten, 32, London, KY, non-payment of fines
• Amber Feltner, 30, Berea, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Jesse Dalton, 37, Winchester, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance – 1st, possession of marijuana
• Jermiah Smith, 39, Lily, Kentucky, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• James Allen, 37, Berea, failure to appear
Feb. 20
• Quanneshai Johnson, 24, Lexington, failure to appear
• Jimmy Watson, 62, Richmond, wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Tyron Campbell, 23, Richmond, no registration plates, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, resisting arrest
• Dean Smith, 34, Waco, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Stella Sexton, 19, Richmond, forgery 2nd degree, theft by deception – including cold checks under $500
• Brian Samples, 38, Irvine, KY, communication device violation – 1st offense, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, giving officer false identifying information
• Frank Estes, 35, Irvine, KY, failure to appear (citation of misdemeanor)
• Aaron Noland, 28, Tyner, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500, burglary 3rd degree
• Craig Luster, 33, Berea, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts)
• Lonnie Lewis, 45, Irvine, KY, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, promoting contraband 1st degree
• Joseph Hager, 31, Nicholasville, KY, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Sean Goble, 46, Lexington, KY, no registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st degree, failure to wear seatbelts, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st, license plate not legible
• William Simpson, 50, Lexington, KY, speeding – 15 mph over limit, failure to wear seatbelts, no tail lamps, no registration plate, no registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
Feb. 21
• Rebecca Major, 27, Jamestown, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Lindsay Williamson, 28, Williamstown, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Bobbie Smith, 35, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Ricara Kimble, 40, Berea, failure to appear
• Cameron Frye, 27, Louisville, KY, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Anna Hardiman, 46, Richmond, alcohol intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• April Abrams, 40, Richmond, failure to appear
• Ricky Kaylor, 57, Richmond, failure to wear seatbelts, careless driving, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Kenneth Estes, 55, Irvine, KY, failure to appear
• Kenneth Collins, 52, Irvine, KY, rear license not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Kelly Bowden, 43, Tyner, KY, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
