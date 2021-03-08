Madison County Detention Center Recap February 21 - February 24, 2021

Feb. 21

• Rebecca Major, 27, Jamestown, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia

• Rebecca Major, 27, Jamestown, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Lindsay Williamson, 28, Williamstown, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Bobbie Smith, 35, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Ricara Kimble, 40, Berea, failure to appear

• Cameron Frye, 27, Louisville, KY, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Anna Hardiman, 46, Richmond, alcohol intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• April Abrams, 40, Richmond, failure to appear

• Ricky Kaylor, 57, Richmond, failure to wear seatbelts, careless driving, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Kenneth Estes, 55, Irvine, KY, failure to appear

• Kenneth Collins, 52, Irvine, KY, rear license not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st 

 • Kelly Bowden, 43, Tyner, KY, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)

Feb. 22

• Misty Daniel, 38, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• William Combs, 28, Richmond, improper use of blue lights, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Christopher Turner, 54, Berea, failure to appear

• Freddie Richardson, 46, Lexington, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Gabrielle Caldwell, 32, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol) 

• Edward Combs, 26, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Jeremy Jaggers, 28, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree, menacing, strangulation 1st degree

• Jonathan Quisenberry, 40, Staffordsville, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 2nd, reckless driving, driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin) 

• Cynthia Puckett, 36, Ravenna, KY, failure to appear

• Rachel Riley, 36, Middlesboro, KY, fugitive from another state – warrant required

Feb. 23

• Hailey Spangler, 21, Berea, probation violation for felony offense

  Michael Roberts, 51, Richmond, strangulation – 1st degree, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Robert Jones, 55 Berea, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• Zachary Goebel, 30, Mt, Vernon, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Alicia G. Stewart, 41, Berea, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Christopher Hellard, 26, Lexington, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500 (2 counts), failure to appear

• Vincent Pickens, 30, Richmond, probation violation – for felony offense

• Adam Hulette, 38, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Feb. 24

• Karen Murphy, 58, Lexington, KY, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense, assault 4th degree (no visible injury)

• Daterrion Brigance, 19, London, KY, robbery 1st degree

• Phillip Adkins, 37, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer, menacing, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Melissa Malicote, 51, Irvine, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor 

  Robert Greer, 56, Newland, NC, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Daniel Damrell, 28, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

  Sherry Gibson, 49, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Kyle Broaddus, 39, Lexington, KY, probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)

  Percy Kirk,  48, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol) 

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you