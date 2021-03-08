Madison County Detention Center Recap February 21 - February 24, 2021

Feb. 21
• Rebecca Major, 27, Jamestown, KY, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), buy/possess drug paraphernalia
• Lindsay Williamson, 28, Williamstown, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Bobbie Smith, 35, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Ricara Kimble, 40, Berea, failure to appear
• Cameron Frye, 27, Louisville, KY, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Anna Hardiman, 46, Richmond, alcohol intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• April Abrams, 40, Richmond, failure to appear
• Ricky Kaylor, 57, Richmond, failure to wear seatbelts, careless driving, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Kenneth Estes, 55, Irvine, KY, failure to appear
• Kenneth Collins, 52, Irvine, KY, rear license not illuminated, failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Kelly Bowden, 43, Tyner, KY, failure to appear (citation for misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
Feb. 22
• Misty Daniel, 38, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• William Combs, 28, Richmond, improper use of blue lights, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Christopher Turner, 54, Berea, failure to appear
• Freddie Richardson, 46, Lexington, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Gabrielle Caldwell, 32, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Edward Combs, 26, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Jeremy Jaggers, 28, Richmond, assault 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury, unlawful imprisonment – 1st degree, menacing, strangulation 1st degree
• Jonathan Quisenberry, 40, Staffordsville, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 2nd, reckless driving, driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)
• Cynthia Puckett, 36, Ravenna, KY, failure to appear
• Rachel Riley, 36, Middlesboro, KY, fugitive from another state – warrant required
Feb. 23
• Hailey Spangler, 21, Berea, probation violation for felony offense
• Michael Roberts, 51, Richmond, strangulation – 1st degree, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Robert Jones, 55 Berea, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
• Zachary Goebel, 30, Mt, Vernon, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Alicia G. Stewart, 41, Berea, KY, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Christopher Hellard, 26, Lexington, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition shoplifting under $500 (2 counts), failure to appear
• Vincent Pickens, 30, Richmond, probation violation – for felony offense
• Adam Hulette, 38, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Feb. 24
• Karen Murphy, 58, Lexington, KY, alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense, assault 4th degree (no visible injury)
• Daterrion Brigance, 19, London, KY, robbery 1st degree
• Phillip Adkins, 37, Berea, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer, menacing, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Melissa Malicote, 51, Irvine, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Robert Greer, 56, Newland, NC, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Daniel Damrell, 28, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Sherry Gibson, 49, Berea, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Kyle Broaddus, 39, Lexington, KY, probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts)
• Percy Kirk, 48, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
