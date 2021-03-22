Madison County Detention Center Recap for March 4 - 6, 2021

March 4

• Wayne Cornett, 53, Irvine, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Lindsay Sellers, 42, Richmond, theft of identity of another without consent, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana

• Darvis McIntosh III, 42, Richmond, failure to issue insurance card, failure to wear seatbelts, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .80 – 1st, license to be in possession, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license

• Danny Brewer, 58, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Zachary Harold, 27, Richmond, failure to appear

• Justin Hill, 33, Stanford, KY, failure to appear

• Jared Tyson, 35, Lexington, probation violation – for felony offense

• Dennis Wells, 37, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Deashon Gowdy, 20, Richmond, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest

• Eddie Edmonson, 46, Irvine, KY, insufficient headlamps, rear license not illuminated, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

• Randall Abney, 61, Waco, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, resisting arrest, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

 

March 5

• Crystal Long, 45, Richmond, criminal trespassing 3rd degree

• Miranda Lawson, 28, Richmond, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree – police officer or parole officer

• Robert Griffin, 56, Beattyville, KY, failure to appear -  citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Billy Hisle, 25, Berea, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• Corey Anderson, 28, Corbin, KY, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (2 counts)

• Kathleen Flannery, 40, Richmond, failure to or improper signal, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin)

• Brian Navarrete, 27, Chicago, IL, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (cocaine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Willie Stone, 42, Berea, strangulation 1st degree

March 6

• Christopher Anthony, 22, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offenses, theft by unlawful taking or disposition contents from a vehicle under $500, disorderly conduct 2nd degree

• Heather Bush, 28, Nicholasville, KY, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, probation violation for felony offense

• Bobbie Smith, 35, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), criminal mischief 2nd degree

• Steve Prater, 22, Berea, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense

• Randall Watkins, 52, Richmond, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor offense

• Lonnie Grindstaff, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 1 1st, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited

• Jermaine Simpson, 30, Berea, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you