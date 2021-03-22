Madison County Detention Center Recap for March 4 - 6, 2021

March 4
• Wayne Cornett, 53, Irvine, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Lindsay Sellers, 42, Richmond, theft of identity of another without consent, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin), possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana
• Darvis McIntosh III, 42, Richmond, failure to issue insurance card, failure to wear seatbelts, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .80 – 1st, license to be in possession, operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license
• Danny Brewer, 58, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Zachary Harold, 27, Richmond, failure to appear
• Justin Hill, 33, Stanford, KY, failure to appear
• Jared Tyson, 35, Lexington, probation violation – for felony offense
• Dennis Wells, 37, Berea, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Deashon Gowdy, 20, Richmond, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest
• Eddie Edmonson, 46, Irvine, KY, insufficient headlamps, rear license not illuminated, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
• Randall Abney, 61, Waco, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, resisting arrest, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
March 5
• Crystal Long, 45, Richmond, criminal trespassing 3rd degree
• Miranda Lawson, 28, Richmond, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, resisting arrest, assault 3rd degree – police officer or parole officer
• Robert Griffin, 56, Beattyville, KY, failure to appear - citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Billy Hisle, 25, Berea, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
• Corey Anderson, 28, Corbin, KY, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order (2 counts)
• Kathleen Flannery, 40, Richmond, failure to or improper signal, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense (heroin)
• Brian Navarrete, 27, Chicago, IL, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (cocaine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Willie Stone, 42, Berea, strangulation 1st degree
March 6
• Christopher Anthony, 22, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offenses, theft by unlawful taking or disposition contents from a vehicle under $500, disorderly conduct 2nd degree
• Heather Bush, 28, Nicholasville, KY, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines, probation violation for felony offense
• Bobbie Smith, 35, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), criminal mischief 2nd degree
• Steve Prater, 22, Berea, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense
• Randall Watkins, 52, Richmond, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor offense
• Lonnie Grindstaff, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 1 1st, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited
• Jermaine Simpson, 30, Berea, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, failure to appear citation for misdemeanor
