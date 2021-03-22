Madison County Detention Center Recap for March 7 - 10, 2021

March 7
• Sergio Jacome, 31, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense, indecent exposure 2nd degree
• Randall Parker, 57, Berea, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm by convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence
• Jessica Kincaid, 35, Richmond, charges pending
• Percy Kirk III, 48, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
March 8
• James Wilson, 25, Paint Lick, assault 4th degree – dating violence (no visible injury)
• Marcus Caldwell, 57. Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• David Rust, 61, Richmond, bail jumping – 1st degree, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Roger Leece, 60, Berea, disorderly conduct – 2nd degree, criminal mischief – 2nd degree
• Richard Correll, 80, Somerset, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd
• Russell Brumett, 27, Lancaster, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, careless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seatbelts, no registration receipt
• Russell Estes, 35, Irvine, KY, failure to appear
March 9
• Jaleel Campbell, 26, Cordovia, TN, failure to appear, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts)
• Duncan Triebert, 34, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses
• Bryan Robinson, 36, Berea, fraudulent use of a credit card $500 but less than $10,000
• Dustin Skidmore, 36, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, no operator’s – moped license
• Toniqua Young, 44, Broadhead, KY, serving parole violation warrant
• Rayanna Brock, 21, Hustonville, KY, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – 1st offense, criminal mischief 1st degree
• Kenneth Lewis, 46, Broadhead, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500
• Antoine Jackson, 31, Richmond, assault 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, resisting arrest, menacing
• Deona Mimes, 24, Richmond, failure to appear, assault 4th degree (minor injury)
March 10
• Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea, public intoxication – excludes alcohol, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of marijuana
• Marshall Willoughby, 25,Richmond, receiving stolen property $10,00 or more, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief 1st degree
• Randy Denny, 26, Waynesburg, KY, failure to appear
• Vickie Berry, 48, McKee, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jacob Williams, 32, Waco, flagrant non-support
• Erin Johnson, 37, Waco, failure to appear
• Miranda Northern, 31, Waco, failure to appear
• Matthew Horn, 52, Richmond, fugitive from another state, warrant required
• Mike Hifner, 47, Richmond, failure to appear
• Dalton Hill, 29, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)
• Russell Grant, 57, Harriman, TN, failure to appear
• Lewis Cole, 34, Richmond, assault 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury (2 counts), failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)
• Casey Cox, 23, Hebron, KY, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Paul James, 43, Helenwood, TN, failure to wear seatbelts, no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, no tail lamps, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm, assault 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury
• Jerrod Mikel, 36, Monticello, KY, serving parole violation warrant
• Brandi Farthing, 41, Irvine, KY, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.