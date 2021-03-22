Madison County Detention Center Recap for March 7 - 10, 2021

March 7

• Sergio Jacome, 31, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place 1st and 2nd offense, indecent exposure 2nd degree

• Randall Parker, 57, Berea, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm by convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence

• Jessica Kincaid, 35, Richmond, charges pending

• Percy Kirk III, 48, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

March 8

• James Wilson, 25, Paint Lick, assault 4th degree – dating violence (no visible injury)

• Marcus Caldwell, 57. Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• David Rust, 61, Richmond, bail jumping – 1st degree, failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Roger Leece, 60, Berea, disorderly conduct – 2nd degree, criminal mischief – 2nd degree

• Richard Correll, 80, Somerset, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd

• Russell Brumett, 27, Lancaster, KY, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, careless driving, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seatbelts, no registration receipt

• Russell Estes, 35, Irvine, KY, failure to appear

March 9

• Jaleel Campbell, 26, Cordovia, TN, failure to appear, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts)

•  Duncan Triebert, 34, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses

• Bryan Robinson, 36, Berea, fraudulent use of a credit card $500 but less than $10,000

• Dustin Skidmore, 36, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st, no operator’s – moped license

• Toniqua Young, 44, Broadhead, KY, serving parole violation warrant

• Rayanna Brock, 21, Hustonville, KY, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – 1st offense, criminal mischief 1st degree

• Kenneth Lewis, 46, Broadhead, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting under $500

• Antoine Jackson, 31, Richmond, assault 4th degree – domestic violence (no visible injury), possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, resisting arrest, menacing

• Deona Mimes, 24, Richmond, failure to appear, assault 4th degree (minor injury)

March 10

• Kacey Neeley, 29, Berea, public intoxication – excludes alcohol, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of marijuana

• Marshall Willoughby, 25,Richmond, receiving stolen property $10,00 or more, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief 1st degree

• Randy Denny, 26, Waynesburg, KY, failure to appear

• Vickie Berry,  48, McKee, KY, theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jacob Williams, 32, Waco, flagrant non-support

• Erin Johnson, 37, Waco, failure to appear

• Miranda Northern, 31, Waco, failure to appear

• Matthew Horn, 52, Richmond, fugitive from another state, warrant required

• Mike Hifner, 47, Richmond, failure to appear

• Dalton Hill, 29, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (heroin)

• Russell Grant, 57, Harriman, TN, failure to appear

• Lewis Cole, 34, Richmond, assault 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury (2 counts), failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (3 counts)

• Casey Cox, 23, Hebron, KY, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Paul James, 43, Helenwood, TN, failure to wear seatbelts, no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, no tail lamps, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a defaced firearm, assault 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury

• Jerrod Mikel, 36, Monticello, KY, serving parole violation warrant

• Brandi Farthing, 41, Irvine, KY, failure to appear- citation for misdemeanor

