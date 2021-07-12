Madison County Detention Center Recap: Jne 24 - 27, 2021

June 24

• Jeffery Angel, 51, Berea:  strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (child abuse)

• Christopher Coffey, 38, Berea:  manufacturing methamphetamine, 1st offense 

• Jennifer Malicoat, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; menacing

• Robert Smith, 56, Berea:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Michael Muller, 59, Frankfort:  serving time; contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order

• Harold Craft, 51, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Donnie Creech, 36, Berea:  failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana

• Celess Arnett, 25, California, KY:  serving time

• Joseph Chestnut, 30, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); fleeing or evading police (on foot); resisting arrest; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)

John Penson, 44, Berea; failure to appear

• Wesley Box, 41, Richmond:  violation of a foreign EPO/DVO

• Gina Fulkerson, 43, Irvine:  failure to appear

 

June 25

• Fredrick Smith, 30, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – no visible injury

• Anthony Lizer, 47, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Jacqualyne Dettling, 23, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Austin Campbell, 23, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Amandrea Blume, 29, Florella, Alabama:  serving bench warrant for court

• James Lear, 46, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance 1st, degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Richard Foster, 56, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Vicky Pearson, 60, Richmond:  serving time

• Harley Ferguson, 22, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Ryan Thompson, 23, Berea:  failure to appear

 

June 26

• Misty Martinez, 40, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Samantha Hodge, 22, Lancaster:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances); leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance

• David Moore, 58, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; receiving stolen property under $500; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a hand gun by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• James Sparks, 27, Richmond:  one headlight; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08

• Joshua Stokley, 33, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury

• Rebecca Hite, 29, Mt. Vernon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000; fraudulent use of a credit card $10,000 or more; fraudulent use of a credit card, under $500 within a 6 month period; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree; receiving stolen property; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• William Owen, 41, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Austin Lizarraga, 24, Richmond:  theft by failing to make required disposition of property $500 < $10,000; theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000 (2 counts)

• Amanda Witt, 42, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Joshua Baker, 37, Waco:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

 

June 27

• David Jackson, 63, Richmond:  rear license not illuminated; prescription container substance not in proper container – 1st; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08

• William Combs, 32, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• John White, 41, Campton:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Deron Flinchum, 30, Richmond:  leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense

• Hunter Lawthorne, 20, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• David Rust, 61, Richmond: failure to appear

• Felicia Campbell, 38, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Holly Watkins, 24, Richmond:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Megan Oliver, 28, Berea:  failure to appear

• Byron Franzell, 20, Louisville:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Cristobal Morales, 27, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury

• Shyler Merida, 26, Berea:  resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

