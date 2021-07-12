Madison County Detention Center Recap: Jne 24 - 27, 2021

June 24
• Jeffery Angel, 51, Berea: strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (child abuse)
• Christopher Coffey, 38, Berea: manufacturing methamphetamine, 1st offense
• Jennifer Malicoat, 45, Richmond: failure to appear; terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; menacing
• Robert Smith, 56, Berea: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Michael Muller, 59, Frankfort: serving time; contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order
• Harold Craft, 51, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Donnie Creech, 36, Berea: failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana
• Celess Arnett, 25, California, KY: serving time
• Joseph Chestnut, 30, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense (2 counts); fleeing or evading police (on foot); resisting arrest; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin)
John Penson, 44, Berea; failure to appear
• Wesley Box, 41, Richmond: violation of a foreign EPO/DVO
• Gina Fulkerson, 43, Irvine: failure to appear
June 25
• Fredrick Smith, 30, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – no visible injury
• Anthony Lizer, 47, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree – domestic violence; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Jacqualyne Dettling, 23, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Austin Campbell, 23, Richmond: failure to appear
• Amandrea Blume, 29, Florella, Alabama: serving bench warrant for court
• James Lear, 46, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance 1st, degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Richard Foster, 56, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Vicky Pearson, 60, Richmond: serving time
• Harley Ferguson, 22, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Ryan Thompson, 23, Berea: failure to appear
June 26
• Misty Martinez, 40, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Samantha Hodge, 22, Lancaster: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st (aggravated circumstances); leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance
• David Moore, 58, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; receiving stolen property under $500; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a hand gun by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• James Sparks, 27, Richmond: one headlight; no registration receipt; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08
• Joshua Stokley, 33, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), no visible injury
• Rebecca Hite, 29, Mt. Vernon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000; fraudulent use of a credit card $10,000 or more; fraudulent use of a credit card, under $500 within a 6 month period; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); criminal possession of a forged instrument, 2nd degree; receiving stolen property; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• William Owen, 41, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Austin Lizarraga, 24, Richmond: theft by failing to make required disposition of property $500 < $10,000; theft by deception – include cold checks under $10,000 (2 counts)
• Amanda Witt, 42, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Joshua Baker, 37, Waco: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
June 27
• David Jackson, 63, Richmond: rear license not illuminated; prescription container substance not in proper container – 1st; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08
• William Combs, 32, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• John White, 41, Campton: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Deron Flinchum, 30, Richmond: leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense
• Hunter Lawthorne, 20, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• David Rust, 61, Richmond: failure to appear
• Felicia Campbell, 38, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Holly Watkins, 24, Richmond: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Megan Oliver, 28, Berea: failure to appear
• Byron Franzell, 20, Louisville: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Cristobal Morales, 27, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury
• Shyler Merida, 26, Berea: resisting arrest; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
