Madison County Detention Center Recap: July 1 - 3, 2021

July 1

 

• Jared Lederer, 22, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)

• Gregory Strong, 39, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• James Willis, 31, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Gary Brock, 52, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)

• Diana Shanks, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Carlos Igo, 48, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Ashley Semones, 32, Berea:  criminal trespass – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (methamphetamine)

• Cecil Jones, 39, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – minor injury

 

July 2

David Wagers, 49, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana

• Lee Courtney, 45, Winchester:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin), possession of marijuana

• Cecil Pelfrey, 53, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); possession of marijuana; no registration plates; no operator’s-moped license

• Daniel Rose, 35, London:  serving parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana

• Shawn Rowland, 29, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Donald Rose, 61, Richmond:  trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.), 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

Giles Carpenter, 74, Paint Lick:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

 

July 3

• Josh Jones, 30, Lexington:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts)

• Whitney Parks, 34, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense

• Anthony Mayes, 36, Berea:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury

• Amber Horn, 30, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Clifford Lynn, 66, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle prohibited

