Madison County Detention Center Recap: July 1 - 3, 2021

July 1
• Jared Lederer, 22, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st (aggravated circumstances)
• Gregory Strong, 39, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• James Willis, 31, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Gary Brock, 52, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and 2nd offense)
• Diana Shanks, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Carlos Igo, 48, Richmond: failure to appear
• Ashley Semones, 32, Berea: criminal trespass – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (methamphetamine)
• Cecil Jones, 39, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – minor injury
July 2
• David Wagers, 49, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana
• Lee Courtney, 45, Winchester: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin), possession of marijuana
• Cecil Pelfrey, 53, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); possession of marijuana; no registration plates; no operator’s-moped license
• Daniel Rose, 35, London: serving parole violation warrant; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of marijuana
• Shawn Rowland, 29, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Donald Rose, 61, Richmond: trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 oz.), 1st offense; trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Giles Carpenter, 74, Paint Lick: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
July 3
• Josh Jones, 30, Lexington: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (2 counts)
• Whitney Parks, 34, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense
• Anthony Mayes, 36, Berea: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury
• Amber Horn, 30, Richmond: failure to appear
• Clifford Lynn, 66, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle prohibited
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.