Madison County Detention Center Recap: July 11 - 14, 2021

July 11
• Leona Vincent Mullins, 45, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Charlie Estes, 26, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses
• Sara McDaniel, 24, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st offense
• Jerry Wynn, 25, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury; wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Stephanie Messer, 43, Barbourville: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no brake lights (passenger vehicle)
• Robert Reynolds, 37, Cannon: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts
• Rachel Riley, 36, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Ashley Wolcott, 21, Somerset: hold for other
• Sandra Sturgill, 45, Irvine: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Stephanie May, 28, Berea: failure to appear
July 12
• Cynthia Puckett, 37, Irvine: failure to appear
• Nathen Dennis, 36, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Margaret Thurman, 36, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Tkeisha Burton, 26, Nicholasville: probation violation – for felony offense
• Brandon Riddell, 32, Irvine: failure to appear
• James Willis, 31, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Jonathan Isaacs, 41, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense; resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer (2 counts)
• Ashley Semones, 32, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
July 13
• Eric Hampton, 33, McKee: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Gregory Sparks, 46, Berea: failure to appear
• Kiersten Hurt, 25, Richmond: leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; failure to produce insurance card
• Cameron Barnard, 28, Winchester: violation probation – for technical violation
• Phillip Cain, 43, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brandon Walters, 27, Richmond: tampering with physical evidence; serving parole violation warrant
• Amber Feltner, 30, Berea: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; resisting arrest
• Nathaniel Taylor, 26, Richmond: leaving scene of accident – failure to render assistance; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); manslaughter, 2nd degree
• Melissa Lear, 48, Berea: failure to appear
• Flora Garcia, 41, Berea: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Jesse Garten, 35, Richmond: flagrant non support
• Kevin Burns, 37, Irvine: failure to wear seat belts; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure to produce insurance card
• Rodney Fowler, 43, Waco: assault, 4th degree (minor injury); assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
July 14
• Curment Carpenter, 50, Richmond: failure to appear
• Angelia Craft, 29, Lexington: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500
• Bryan Henson, 31, Tyner: receiving stolen property, under $10,000 (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts)
• Kenneth Barker, 44, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Thomas Rison, 38, Richmond: serving parole violation warrant
• Tina Sizemore, 46, Irvine: failure to appear
• Christopher Anglin, 46, Berea: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• William Pharris, 37, McKee: failure to appear
• William Douglas, 463, Richmond: probation violation – for technical violation
• Brian Estes, 35, Irvine: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Kaz McKinney, 31, Georgetown: probation violation – for felony offense
• Donnie Kindred, 41, Waco: parole violation – for technical violation
• Samuel Warner, 43, Irvine: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)
• Ricky Fuller, 51, Berea: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Robert Rachford, 58, Richmond: failure to appear
• Martin Moore, 45, Richmond: flagrant non support
• Phyllis Davis, 47, Richmond: possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense
