Madison County Detention Center Recap: July 11 - 14, 2021

July 11

• Leona Vincent Mullins, 45, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Charlie Estes, 26, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses

• Sara McDaniel, 24, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st offense

• Jerry Wynn, 25, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury; wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Stephanie Messer, 43, Barbourville:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; no brake lights (passenger vehicle)

• Robert Reynolds, 37, Cannon:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts

• Rachel Riley, 36, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Ashley Wolcott, 21, Somerset:  hold for other

• Sandra Sturgill, 45, Irvine:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); promoting contraband – 1st degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Stephanie May, 28, Berea:  failure to appear

 

July 12

• Cynthia Puckett, 37, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Nathen Dennis, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Margaret Thurman, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Tkeisha Burton, 26, Nicholasville:  probation violation – for felony offense

• Brandon Riddell, 32, Irvine:  failure to appear

• James Willis, 31, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Jonathan Isaacs, 41, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offense; resisting arrest; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer (2 counts)

• Ashley Semones, 32, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

 

July 13

• Eric Hampton, 33, McKee:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Gregory Sparks, 46, Berea:  failure to appear

• Kiersten Hurt, 25, Richmond:  leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; failure to produce insurance card

• Cameron Barnard, 28, Winchester:  violation probation – for technical violation

• Phillip Cain, 43, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brandon Walters, 27, Richmond:  tampering with physical evidence; serving parole violation warrant

• Amber Feltner, 30, Berea:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; resisting arrest

• Nathaniel Taylor, 26, Richmond:  leaving scene of accident – failure to render assistance; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); manslaughter, 2nd degree 

• Melissa Lear, 48, Berea:  failure to appear

• Flora Garcia, 41, Berea:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Jesse Garten, 35, Richmond:  flagrant non support

• Kevin Burns, 37, Irvine:  failure to wear seat belts; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure to produce insurance card

• Rodney Fowler, 43, Waco:  assault, 4th degree (minor injury); assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)

 

July 14

• Curment Carpenter, 50, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Angelia Craft, 29, Lexington:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, under $500

• Bryan Henson, 31, Tyner:  receiving stolen property, under $10,000 (2 counts); failure to appear (2 counts)

• Kenneth Barker, 44, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Thomas Rison, 38, Richmond:  serving parole violation warrant

• Tina Sizemore, 46, Irvine: failure to appear

• Christopher Anglin, 46, Berea:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• William Pharris, 37, McKee:  failure to appear

• William Douglas, 463, Richmond:  probation violation – for technical violation

• Brian Estes, 35, Irvine:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Kaz McKinney, 31, Georgetown:  probation violation – for felony offense

• Donnie Kindred, 41, Waco:  parole violation – for technical violation

• Samuel Warner, 43, Irvine:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor (2 counts)

• Ricky Fuller, 51, Berea:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Robert Rachford, 58, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Martin Moore, 45, Richmond:  flagrant non support

• Phyllis Davis, 47, Richmond:  possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense

