Madison County Detention Center Recap: July 4 - 7, 2021

 Parker, 47, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

• Javier Melendez-Reyna, 45, Richmond:  speeding 18 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st

• Ernest Davenport, 51, Sandgap:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; parole violation (for felony offense)

• Brandon Smith, 40, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jantz Richardson, 32, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Tibor Bocska, serving bench warrant for court (2 counts)

• John Cole, 59, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates

 

July 5

• Cipriano Reyes, assault, 4th degree – domestic violence- minor injury; strangulation, 2nd degree 

  Christopher Witt, 33, Richmond:  public intoxication in a public place – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Samantha Thacker, 38, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting – under $500; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Teresa Poynter, 31, Richmond:  violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Ashley Evans, 33, Crab Orchard:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Earl Eades, 33, Springfield:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

 

July 6

• Kevin Intorre, 32, Georgetown: probation violation – for felony offense

• Christopher Lowery, 40, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Brandon Littleton, 37, Winchester:  theft of identity of another without consent; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); burglary, 2nd degree

• Michael Himes, 31, Paint Lick:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Michael Cornett, 70, Irvine:  failure to appear

• Gary Brock, 52, Berea:  alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses

• Jessica Thomas, 30, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Frank Sampson, 48, Corbin:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000

• Joshua Abner, 34, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); serving parole violation warrant

• Roger Boshers, 59, Berea:  wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree – minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Geri Kindred-Cheeks, 21, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; probation violation –for felony offense; serving parole violation warrant

 

July 7

• Marty Johns, 36, Richmond:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Adam Harrison, 28, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Jody Boyken, 51, Stanford:  failure to appear

• Rachel Velena, 24, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury

• Kenneth Willis, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• James Slagle, 48, Richmond:  theft of services; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Joel Mendoza, 42, Richmond:  failure to appear - citation for misdemeanor

• Herbert Bailey, 28, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – minor injury; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury

• Justin Smith, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Tatarekova Jones, 22, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Christopher Tindall, 23, Louisville:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Glenn Cox, 44, Mt. Vernon:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Davan Smith, 42, London:  probation violation – for felony offense

• David Dunaway, 45, Beattyville:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; serving parole violation warrant

• James Spencer, 41,Waco:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor; fraudulent use of a credit card $500 but less than $10,000; theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit card

• Shawn Holt, 33, London:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 or more but less than $10,000

• Cameron Murray, 32, Richmond:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Charles Carroll, 56, Richmond:  no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; menacing; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Christopher Stewart, 34, Orlando:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

•Christie Reed, 44, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

