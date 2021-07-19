Madison County Detention Center Recap: July 4 - 7, 2021

Parker, 47, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
• Javier Melendez-Reyna, 45, Richmond: speeding 18 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – 1st
• Ernest Davenport, 51, Sandgap: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; parole violation (for felony offense)
• Brandon Smith, 40, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jantz Richardson, 32, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Tibor Bocska, serving bench warrant for court (2 counts)
• John Cole, 59, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd; driving on DUI suspended license – 1st offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates
July 5
• Cipriano Reyes, assault, 4th degree – domestic violence- minor injury; strangulation, 2nd degree
• Christopher Witt, 33, Richmond: public intoxication in a public place – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Samantha Thacker, 38, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting – under $500; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Teresa Poynter, 31, Richmond: violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Ashley Evans, 33, Crab Orchard: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Earl Eades, 33, Springfield: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
July 6
• Kevin Intorre, 32, Georgetown: probation violation – for felony offense
• Christopher Lowery, 40, Richmond: failure to appear
• Brandon Littleton, 37, Winchester: theft of identity of another without consent; assault, 3rd degree – police officer or probation officer; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot); burglary, 2nd degree
• Michael Himes, 31, Paint Lick: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Michael Cornett, 70, Irvine: failure to appear
• Gary Brock, 52, Berea: alcohol intoxication in a public place – 1st and 2nd offenses
• Jessica Thomas, 30, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Frank Sampson, 48, Corbin: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Joshua Abner, 34, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); serving parole violation warrant
• Roger Boshers, 59, Berea: wanton endangerment – 2nd degree; assault, 4th degree – minor injury; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Geri Kindred-Cheeks, 21, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; probation violation –for felony offense; serving parole violation warrant
July 7
• Marty Johns, 36, Richmond: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin); trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Adam Harrison, 28, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Jody Boyken, 51, Stanford: failure to appear
• Rachel Velena, 24, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury
• Kenneth Willis, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• James Slagle, 48, Richmond: theft of services; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joel Mendoza, 42, Richmond: failure to appear - citation for misdemeanor
• Herbert Bailey, 28, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – minor injury; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury
• Justin Smith, 33, Richmond: failure to appear
• Tatarekova Jones, 22, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Christopher Tindall, 23, Louisville: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Glenn Cox, 44, Mt. Vernon: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Davan Smith, 42, London: probation violation – for felony offense
• David Dunaway, 45, Beattyville: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; serving parole violation warrant
• James Spencer, 41,Waco: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor; fraudulent use of a credit card $500 but less than $10,000; theft-receipt of stolen credit/debit card
• Shawn Holt, 33, London: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 or more but less than $10,000
• Cameron Murray, 32, Richmond: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Charles Carroll, 56, Richmond: no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; menacing; disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Christopher Stewart, 34, Orlando: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
•Christie Reed, 44, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of marijuana; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.