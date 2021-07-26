Madison County Detention Center Recap: July 8 - 10, 2021

July 8

• Jeremy Gadd, 31, Mt. Vernon:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Melissa Malicote, 51, Richmond:  burglary, 2nd degree, possession of burglary tools 

• Elizabeth Wiseman, 51, Berea:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle prohibited

• Holly Reed, 43, Richmond: failure to appear

• Thomas McDowell, 19, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – child abuse

• Micah Williams, 21, Berea:  failure to appear

• William Holt, 34, Berea:  assault, 4th degree – minor injury

• Martin Elmore, 53, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury

• Charles Williams, 54, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition - $500 or more but less than $10,000, failure to appear (2 counts)

• Austin Oliver, 26, Berea:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Stephen Causey, 56, Berea:  assault, 4th degree – minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree

 

July 9

• Melissa Yarber, 34, Berea:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury

• Spencer Toler, 34, Broadhead:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving parole violation

• Michael Branham, 44, Georgetown:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Dtrius Osborne, 22, Lexington:  bail jumping, 1st degree

 

July 10

• Gregory Arnold, 63, Berea:  assault, 4th degree – no visible injury

• Steven Propes, 31, Irvine:  speeding 14 mph over limit; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; failure to produce insurance card

• Larry Horn, 35, McKee:  Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree – on foot; probation violation – for misdemeanor offense

• Patty Gilbert, 43, Paint Lick:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Brittany Propes, 26, Paint Lick:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• James Terry, 59, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place, 3rd or greater offense in 12 months; failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor 

• Stephen Napier, 37, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500

