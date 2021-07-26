Madison County Detention Center Recap: July 8 - 10, 2021

July 8
• Jeremy Gadd, 31, Mt. Vernon: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Melissa Malicote, 51, Richmond: burglary, 2nd degree, possession of burglary tools
• Elizabeth Wiseman, 51, Berea: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of an open alcohol container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Holly Reed, 43, Richmond: failure to appear
• Thomas McDowell, 19, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – child abuse
• Micah Williams, 21, Berea: failure to appear
• William Holt, 34, Berea: assault, 4th degree – minor injury
• Martin Elmore, 53, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – minor injury
• Charles Williams, 54, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition - $500 or more but less than $10,000, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Austin Oliver, 26, Berea: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Stephen Causey, 56, Berea: assault, 4th degree – minor injury; strangulation, 1st degree
July 9
• Melissa Yarber, 34, Berea: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence – no visible injury
• Spencer Toler, 34, Broadhead: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving parole violation
• Michael Branham, 44, Georgetown: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Dtrius Osborne, 22, Lexington: bail jumping, 1st degree
July 10
• Gregory Arnold, 63, Berea: assault, 4th degree – no visible injury
• Steven Propes, 31, Irvine: speeding 14 mph over limit; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; failure to produce insurance card
• Larry Horn, 35, McKee: Fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree – on foot; probation violation – for misdemeanor offense
• Patty Gilbert, 43, Paint Lick: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Brittany Propes, 26, Paint Lick: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• James Terry, 59, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place, 3rd or greater offense in 12 months; failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Stephen Napier, 37, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500
