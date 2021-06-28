Madison County Detention Center Recap: June 10 - 13, 2021

June 10

•  Timothy Mayes, 39, Beattyville,:  failure to appear

• James Allen, 37, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Katie Means, 20, Richmond:  escape, 3rd degree, tampering with prisoner monitoring device

• Billy Davis, 50, Richmond: failure to appear 

 June 11

• Emily Davenport, 23, Richmond:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 or more

• Thomas Douglas, 53, Jeffersonville,: failure to appear

• Mychal Rose, 28, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st

• Ian Hunter, 41, Cottage Grove:  parole violation for technical violation

• Katreeka Hardy, 41, Richmond:  parole violation for technical violation

• Damian Dearmont, 36, Ft. Lauderdale, FL:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000

• Jonathan Core, 47, Richmond:  probation violation for felony offense

• William Masters, 49, Richmond:  careless driving; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Billy Isaacs, 52, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; prescription container substance not in proper container – 1st offense

 June 12

• Michael Marcum, 34, Irvine,:  failure to appear

• Michael Martin, 24, Irvine, KY: failure to appear

• Raymond Thomas, 25, Richmond:  robbery, 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree

• Jeremy Parker, 29, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st

• Peggy Vandierendonck, 55, Berea:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree

• Diamond Regains – Lacey, 19, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Shanette Garrett, 30, Detroit, MI:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Eric Corley, 34, Detroit, MI:  fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); burglary, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; resisting arrest; tampering with physical evidence

• Jeffrey Clark, 60, Waco:  speeding 20 mph over limit; possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• James Hellard, 39, Mt. Vernon, KY:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but less than $10,000

• Amanda Collins, 34, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); burglary, 3rd degree

June 13

• Anthony Ingram, 22, Berea:  failure to appear

• Allen Murphy, 28, Richmond:  receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Amanda Whittamore, 33, Richmond:  escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; failure to appear

• Adam Sniff, 35, Berea:  failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle

• James Rollins, 31, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

• James Denny, 46, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000

