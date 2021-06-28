Madison County Detention Center Recap: June 10 - 13, 2021

June 10
• Timothy Mayes, 39, Beattyville,: failure to appear
• James Allen, 37, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Katie Means, 20, Richmond: escape, 3rd degree, tampering with prisoner monitoring device
• Billy Davis, 50, Richmond: failure to appear
June 11
• Emily Davenport, 23, Richmond: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting $500 or more
• Thomas Douglas, 53, Jeffersonville,: failure to appear
• Mychal Rose, 28, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 -1st
• Ian Hunter, 41, Cottage Grove: parole violation for technical violation
• Katreeka Hardy, 41, Richmond: parole violation for technical violation
• Damian Dearmont, 36, Ft. Lauderdale, FL: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000
• Jonathan Core, 47, Richmond: probation violation for felony offense
• William Masters, 49, Richmond: careless driving; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Billy Isaacs, 52, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; prescription container substance not in proper container – 1st offense
June 12
• Michael Marcum, 34, Irvine,: failure to appear
• Michael Martin, 24, Irvine, KY: failure to appear
• Raymond Thomas, 25, Richmond: robbery, 2nd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence), minor injury; unlawful imprisonment – 2nd degree
• Jeremy Parker, 29, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08-1st
• Peggy Vandierendonck, 55, Berea: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree
• Diamond Regains – Lacey, 19, Richmond: failure to appear
• Shanette Garrett, 30, Detroit, MI: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Eric Corley, 34, Detroit, MI: fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); burglary, 2nd degree; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; resisting arrest; tampering with physical evidence
• Jeffrey Clark, 60, Waco: speeding 20 mph over limit; possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle prohibited; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• James Hellard, 39, Mt. Vernon, KY: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but less than $10,000
• Amanda Collins, 34, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); burglary, 3rd degree
June 13
• Anthony Ingram, 22, Berea: failure to appear
• Allen Murphy, 28, Richmond: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Amanda Whittamore, 33, Richmond: escape, 2nd degree; tampering with prisoner monitoring device; failure to appear
• Adam Sniff, 35, Berea: failure to wear seat belts; failure to or improper signal; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• James Rollins, 31, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
• James Denny, 46, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000
