Madison County Detention Center Recap: June 17 - 19, 2021

June 17
• Nicholas Davis, 31, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Kaitlynn Hicks, 24, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree
• Kayla Cornelison, 28, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Roth Baughman, Jr., 38, Jackson: escape 2nd degree (2 counts); failure to appear
• Michael Blythe, 41, Lexington: failure to appear
• Ashley Semones: 32, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Mitchell Wren, 47, Berea: speeding, 10 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license
• Danny Smith, 50, Jamestown: careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure to appear
• Timothy Lainhart, 33, Lexington: theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 or more; persistent felony offender I
• Tiffany Grant, 23, Berea: failure to appear
• Curtis McClure, 57, Berea: no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; careless driving
• Brittany Terry, 32, Richmond: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified, failure to appear (2 counts)
• Christopher Buckler, 45, Sharpsburg: failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; rear license not illuminated, no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
June 18
• Shawn Holt, 33, London: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting under $500
• Jason Dunn, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; receiving stolen property (firearm); contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Crystal Cowan, 41, Richmond: failure to appear
• William Bixler, 56, Lawrenceburg: failure to appear
• Hannah Robinson, 23, Berea: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
• Darrin Pulliam, 31, Richmond: probation violation – for felony offense; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Charles Scroggins, 30, Berea: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dante Howard, 29, Berea: serving time
• Larry Ray, 58, Richmond: assault, 2nd degree; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree
• Jeffrey Estes, 38, Irvine: terroristic threatening, 3rd degree
• Lucy Smith, 30, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order (3 counts)
• Donna Johnson, 47, Richmond: speeding 5 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08- 3rd
• Joel Boone, 36, Berea: theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500
• Merissa Seals, 32, Berea: non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
• Daniel Hale, 48, Richmond: assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)
June 19
• Richard Lewis, 44, Manchester: failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000 (2 counts); possession of burglary tools; burglary, 3rd degree (2 counts)
• Kateisha Tillery, 27, Tyner: failure to appear; burglary 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; persistent felony offender II
• Michael Key, 35, Lancaster: driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)
• Kerry Thacker, 33, Richmond: alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and second offense)
• Tami Cain, 46, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); failure to appear (3 counts)
