Madison County Detention Center Recap: June 17 - 19, 2021

June 17

• Nicholas Davis, 31, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Kaitlynn Hicks, 24, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

• Kayla Cornelison, 28, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Roth Baughman, Jr., 38, Jackson:  escape 2nd degree (2 counts); failure to appear

• Michael Blythe, 41, Lexington:  failure to appear

• Ashley Semones:  32, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Mitchell Wren, 47, Berea:  speeding, 10 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

• Danny Smith, 50, Jamestown:  careless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; failure to produce insurance card; failure to appear

• Timothy Lainhart, 33, Lexington:  theft by failure to make required disposition of property, $10,000 or more; persistent felony offender I

• Tiffany Grant, 23, Berea:  failure to appear

• Curtis McClure, 57, Berea:  no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; careless driving

• Brittany Terry, 32, Richmond:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree – drug unspecified, failure to appear (2 counts) 

• Christopher Buckler, 45, Sharpsburg:  failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; rear license not illuminated, no registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

 

June 18

• Shawn Holt, 33, London: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting under $500

• Jason Dunn, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (greater than or equal to 4 grams cocaine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; receiving stolen property (firearm); contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Crystal Cowan, 41, Richmond:  failure to appear

• William Bixler, 56, Lawrenceburg:  failure to appear

• Hannah Robinson, 23, Berea:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)

• Darrin Pulliam, 31, Richmond:  probation violation – for felony offense; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO

• Charles Scroggins, 30, Berea:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dante Howard, 29, Berea:  serving time

• Larry Ray, 58, Richmond:  assault, 2nd degree; wanton endangerment – 2nd degree

• Jeffrey Estes, 38, Irvine:  terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

• Lucy Smith, 30, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order (3 counts)

• Donna Johnson, 47, Richmond:  speeding 5 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08- 3rd

• Joel Boone, 36, Berea:  theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500

• Merissa Seals, 32, Berea:  non-payment of court costs, fees or fines

• Daniel Hale, 48, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree – domestic violence (minor injury)

 

June 19

• Richard Lewis, 44, Manchester:  failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000 (2 counts); possession of burglary tools; burglary, 3rd degree (2 counts)

• Kateisha Tillery, 27, Tyner:  failure to appear; burglary 3rd degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000; criminal mischief, 2nd degree; wanton endangerment – 1st degree; persistent felony offender II

• Michael Key, 35, Lancaster:  driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd (aggravated circumstances)

• Kerry Thacker, 33, Richmond:  alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st and second offense)

• Tami Cain, 46, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order (2 counts); failure to appear (3 counts)

