Madison County Detention Center Recap: June 20 - 23, 2021

June 20

• David Ramirez, 24, Lancaster:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

• James Bumgardner, 37, Middletown, Ohio:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana

• Antoine Hutchins, 26, Lexington:  no operator’s – moped license

• Timothy Vanwinkle, 27, Richmond:  tampering with witness

 

June 21

• Heather McKinney, 36, Irvine:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Veronica Witt, 34, Richmond:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); prescription contains substance not in proper container, 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Arlin Foley, 53, Lexington:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license; no registration plates

• James Allen, 37, Berea:  disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree – on foot

• Joseph Nicholson, 37, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st

 

June 22

• Jeffrey Thomas, 57, Richmond:  possession of marijuana; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; serving parole violation warrant

• Anthony Cates, 37, Berea: serving parole violation warrant

• Amber Willis, 27, Berea:  contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order

• Terrence Moore, 58, Saginaw, Michigan: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Teresa Reynolds, 61, Paint Lick:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; reckless driving; failure to use a child restraint device in vehicle; wanton endangerment 3rd degree

• Frank Fathergill, 39, Richmond:  non-support; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating with expired operator’s license

• Brittney Cope, 32, Mt. Vernon:  fugitive from another state – warrant required

• Alisia Shupert, 31, Sandgap:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; prescription contain substance not in proper container – 1st offense

• Destiny Rawlings, 22, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury; burglary, 2nd degree

 

June 23

* Franklin Sizemore, 43, Richmond:  failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no rear view mirror; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; no operator’s – moped license; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified

• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Miranda Wiseman, 28, Somerset:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Brandon Lunsford, 34, Berea:  parole violation – for technical violation

• Paul Kissinger, 51, Georgetown:  probation violation – for misdemeanor

• Norman Roberts, 55, McKee:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dewey Isaacs, 56, Richmond:  failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor

• Jeramiah Bishop, 45, Nicholasville:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

