Madison County Detention Center Recap: June 20 - 23, 2021

June 20
• David Ramirez, 24, Lancaster: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• James Bumgardner, 37, Middletown, Ohio: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana
• Antoine Hutchins, 26, Lexington: no operator’s – moped license
• Timothy Vanwinkle, 27, Richmond: tampering with witness
June 21
• Heather McKinney, 36, Irvine: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Veronica Witt, 34, Richmond: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); prescription contains substance not in proper container, 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Arlin Foley, 53, Lexington: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance – 1st; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; operating a vehicle with expired operator’s license; no registration plates
• James Allen, 37, Berea: disorderly conduct, 2nd degree; fleeing or evading police, 1st degree – on foot
• Joseph Nicholson, 37, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st
June 22
• Jeffrey Thomas, 57, Richmond: possession of marijuana; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license; serving parole violation warrant
• Anthony Cates, 37, Berea: serving parole violation warrant
• Amber Willis, 27, Berea: contempt of court libel/slander, resistance to order
• Terrence Moore, 58, Saginaw, Michigan: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Teresa Reynolds, 61, Paint Lick: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance – 1st; reckless driving; failure to use a child restraint device in vehicle; wanton endangerment 3rd degree
• Frank Fathergill, 39, Richmond: non-support; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating with expired operator’s license
• Brittney Cope, 32, Mt. Vernon: fugitive from another state – warrant required
• Alisia Shupert, 31, Sandgap: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified; prescription contain substance not in proper container – 1st offense
• Destiny Rawlings, 22, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) – minor injury; burglary, 2nd degree
June 23
* Franklin Sizemore, 43, Richmond: failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st offense; no rear view mirror; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; no operator’s – moped license; possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree – drug unspecified
• Cynthia Farmer, 45, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Miranda Wiseman, 28, Somerset: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Brandon Lunsford, 34, Berea: parole violation – for technical violation
• Paul Kissinger, 51, Georgetown: probation violation – for misdemeanor
• Norman Roberts, 55, McKee: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dewey Isaacs, 56, Richmond: failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Jeramiah Bishop, 45, Nicholasville: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
