Madison County Detention Center Recap: June 28 - 30, 2021

June 28
• Steve Mullins, 23, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Julia Childers, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Terry Hall, Jr., 34, Richmond: failure to appear; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd (aggravated circumstances); driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
• Doug Parks, 36, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Blanco Daniel, 27, Richmond: failure to appear
• Netta Murphy, 31, Berea: failure to appear
• Beatrice Howell, 41, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Michelle Cornett, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jonathan Sparks, 38, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• Casaundra Warren, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
June 29
• Chandler Hardesty, 33, Lexington: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Walter, Hardesty, 23, Mt. Vernon: receiving stolen property under $10,000
• Jacob Roe, 28, Paris: failure to appear
• Devin Biggs, 18, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Neil Brents, 22, Richmond: failure to appear (2 counts)
• William McVay, 31, East Bernstadt: serving warrant (for other police agency)
• Ada Miniard, 35, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Colby Yaney, 37, Richmond: speeding 22 mph over limit; following another vehicle too closely; license to be in possession’ operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; resisting arrest
• Braaz Sawyer, 26, Berea: improper passing; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm)
• Elizabeth Crowe, 40, Annville: no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Hayley Hickle, 25, Crab Orchard: drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• Leigh Bell, 32, Winchester: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)
• Tony Long, 46, Richmond: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• John Damrell, 25, Berea: assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury
• Jonas Townsend, 47, Waco: serving warrant (for other police agency)
June 30
• John Kuhn, 37, Richmond: flagrant non-support
• Jonathan Buchannan, 23, Richmond: failure to appear
• Sean Shifflet, 29, Richmond: operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Dean Smith, 34, Richmond: failure to appear
• Melissa Beebout, 56, not given: criminal trespass- 3rd degree
• Angela Leistner, 35, Richmond: probation violation (for technical violation)
• Brad Helm, 42, Crab Orchard: contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Joshua Benge, 39, not given: failure to appear
• Breana Foster, 22, Richmond: probation violation (for felony offense)
•Johnny Owens, 36, Richmond: failure to appear
• Kristin Duff: 40, Versailles: failure to appear (2 counts)
• Shannon Abell, 44, Berea: failure to appear
• Travis Jones, 33, Richmond: failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.