Madison County Detention Center Recap: June 28 - 30, 2021

June 28

• Steve Mullins, 23, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Julia Childers, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Terry Hall, Jr., 34, Richmond:  failure to appear; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd (aggravated circumstances); driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation

• Doug Parks, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Blanco Daniel, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Netta Murphy, 31, Berea:  failure to appear

• Beatrice Howell, 41, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Michelle Cornett, 37, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jonathan Sparks, 38, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle

• Casaundra Warren, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

 

June 29

• Chandler Hardesty, 33, Lexington:  receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Walter, Hardesty, 23, Mt. Vernon:  receiving stolen property under $10,000

• Jacob Roe, 28, Paris:  failure to appear

• Devin Biggs, 18, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Neil Brents, 22, Richmond:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• William McVay, 31, East Bernstadt:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

• Ada Miniard, 35, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Colby Yaney, 37, Richmond:  speeding 22 mph over limit; following another vehicle too closely; license to be in possession’ operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; resisting arrest

• Braaz Sawyer, 26, Berea:  improper passing; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; receiving stolen property (firearm)

• Elizabeth Crowe, 40, Annville:  no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security – 1st; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Hayley Hickle, 25, Crab Orchard:  drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

• Leigh Bell, 32, Winchester:  trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense – (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine)

• Tony Long, 46, Richmond:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• John Damrell, 25, Berea:  assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury

• Jonas Townsend, 47, Waco:  serving warrant (for other police agency)

 

June 30

• John Kuhn, 37, Richmond: flagrant non-support

• Jonathan Buchannan, 23, Richmond: failure to appear

• Sean Shifflet, 29, Richmond:  operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

• Dean Smith, 34, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Melissa Beebout, 56, not given:  criminal trespass- 3rd degree

• Angela Leistner, 35, Richmond:  probation violation (for technical violation)

• Brad Helm, 42, Crab Orchard:  contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order

• Joshua Benge, 39, not given:  failure to appear

• Breana Foster, 22, Richmond:  probation violation (for felony offense)

•Johnny Owens, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Kristin Duff:  40, Versailles:  failure to appear (2 counts)

• Shannon Abell, 44, Berea:  failure to appear

• Travis Jones, 33, Richmond:  failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin)

