Madison County Detention Center Recap: June 28, 2021

Steve Mullins, 23, Richmond:  wanton endangerment – 1st degree

• Julia Childers, 45, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Terry Hall, Jr., 34, Richmond:  failure to appear; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd (aggravated circumstances); driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation

• Doug Parks, 36, Richmond:  failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor

• Blanco Daniel, 27, Richmond:  failure to appear

• Netta Murphy, 31, Berea:  failure to appear

• Beatrice Howell, 41, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Michelle Cornett, 37, Richmond:  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Jonathan Sparks, 38, McKee:  possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle

• Casaundra Warren, 32, Richmond:  failure to appear

