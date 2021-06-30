Madison County Detention Center Recap: June 28, 2021

Steve Mullins, 23, Richmond: wanton endangerment – 1st degree
• Julia Childers, 45, Richmond: failure to appear
• Terry Hall, Jr., 34, Richmond: failure to appear; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 3rd (aggravated circumstances); driving on a DUI suspended license – 2nd offense; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation
• Doug Parks, 36, Richmond: failure to appear – citation for misdemeanor
• Blanco Daniel, 27, Richmond: failure to appear
• Netta Murphy, 31, Berea: failure to appear
• Beatrice Howell, 41, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Michelle Cornett, 37, Richmond: public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Jonathan Sparks, 38, McKee: possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, 1st offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle
• Casaundra Warren, 32, Richmond: failure to appear
