Madison County Detention Center Recap: March 11-13, 2021

March  11

• Kermit Slone, 28, Richmond, failure to appear

• Tyler Hollon, 32, Campton, speeding 26 mph or greater over speed limit, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd

• Jeffery Fraley, 48, Winchester, KY, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Dwight Barry, 32, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Stacy Taylor/Thacker, 37, Winchester, KY, hold for court

• Bobbi Akers, 35, Berea, terroristic threatening 3rd degree

• Percy Kirk III, 48, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Danina Thacker, 40, Dallas, TX, possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property (firearm), receiving stolen  property $10,000 or greater

• Jonathon Harris, 29, Berea, failure to appear

• Jonathan Cockrell, 28, Irvine, KY, driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense

• Jerome Gross III, 24, Baltimore, MD, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

• Kenneth Couch, 39, Richmond, failure to appear

• Kalene Higgins, 26, Lancaster, KY, failure to appear

• Javen Nelson, 19, Richmond, receiving stolen property (firearm)

• Jefferson White, 31, Richmond, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess

• Tasha Alexander, 40, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine)

• Carla Ogle, 37, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order

March 12

• Zakary White, 24, Berea, failure to produce insurance card, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance -  2nd, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree  (motor vehicle)

• David Chasse, 32, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st

•  Paul Dunaway, 34, Richmond, probation violation for felony offense (2 counts)

• Lindsey Robinson, 22, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition  (auto) - $500 or more but less than $10,000

• Jeremy Campbell, 37, Richmond,  public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

• Blake Wilson, 31, Richmond,  probation violation for felony offense  (2 counts)

• Lakoya Hampton, 25, Dallas, TX, wanton endangerment 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)

• Joshua Spurlock, 24,  Richmond, criminal mischief 1st degree, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), menacing, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, resisting arrest, indecent exposure 2nd degree, disorderly conduct 1st degree, wanton endangerment 2nd degree – police officer

• Charles Noland, 43, Waco, flagrant non-support

