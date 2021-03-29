Madison County Detention Center Recap: March 11-13, 2021

March 11
• Kermit Slone, 28, Richmond, failure to appear
• Tyler Hollon, 32, Campton, speeding 26 mph or greater over speed limit, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 2nd
• Jeffery Fraley, 48, Winchester, KY, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Dwight Barry, 32, Richmond, public intoxication- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Stacy Taylor/Thacker, 37, Winchester, KY, hold for court
• Bobbi Akers, 35, Berea, terroristic threatening 3rd degree
• Percy Kirk III, 48, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Danina Thacker, 40, Dallas, TX, possession of marijuana, receiving stolen property (firearm), receiving stolen property $10,000 or greater
• Jonathon Harris, 29, Berea, failure to appear
• Jonathan Cockrell, 28, Irvine, KY, driving on a DUI suspended license – 1st offense
• Jerome Gross III, 24, Baltimore, MD, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
• Kenneth Couch, 39, Richmond, failure to appear
• Kalene Higgins, 26, Lancaster, KY, failure to appear
• Javen Nelson, 19, Richmond, receiving stolen property (firearm)
• Jefferson White, 31, Richmond, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
• Tasha Alexander, 40, Berea, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine)
• Carla Ogle, 37, Richmond, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
March 12
• Zakary White, 24, Berea, failure to produce insurance card, drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance - 2nd, leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid, fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (motor vehicle)
• David Chasse, 32, Richmond, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol .08 – 1st
• Paul Dunaway, 34, Richmond, probation violation for felony offense (2 counts)
• Lindsey Robinson, 22, Richmond, theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto) - $500 or more but less than $10,000
• Jeremy Campbell, 37, Richmond, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
• Blake Wilson, 31, Richmond, probation violation for felony offense (2 counts)
• Lakoya Hampton, 25, Dallas, TX, wanton endangerment 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified)
• Joshua Spurlock, 24, Richmond, criminal mischief 1st degree, public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol), menacing, terroristic threatening 3rd degree, resisting arrest, indecent exposure 2nd degree, disorderly conduct 1st degree, wanton endangerment 2nd degree – police officer
• Charles Noland, 43, Waco, flagrant non-support
